 

AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2021

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2021:


March 17, 2021                   Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for the half-year of FY 2020/2021.

March 15, 2021                   Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2020/2021.

May 31, 2021                      Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2020/2021.

August 31,2021                   Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2020/2021.

Week 40 (Oct 4-8, 2021)     Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

Week 43 (Oct 25-29, 2021)  Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2020/2021.

November 4, 2021               Investor Conference Webinar to introduce audited financial and activity results for FY 2020/2021.

November 30, 2021             Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2021/2022 financial year.


The person authorized to provide additional information:

Finance Director
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


