Vectron Systems AG: Major order from the von Allwörden Group

Münster, December 22, 2020: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading supplier of intelligent, digitized POS systems consisting of hardware, software and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has agreed a contract with the von Allwörden Group for an extensive renewal of its POS fleet.
With a total of 493 stores, the von Allwörden Group - with brands including "Von Allwörden," "Nur Hier" and "Dallmeyers" - is one of the largest bakery chains in Germany. The group is having a large part of its pos-system-fleet renewed. At the same time, all stores will be equipped with digital services such as the bonVito customer loyalty system. The customer will receive hardware, software, and digital services as part of a 60-month overall contract that will significantly increase recurring revenues at Vectron. The exact terms of the contract were not disclosed. 
"With this innovative offer, Vectron is also increasingly focusing on recurring revenues in the core business of bakeries, instead of one-off sales revenues," explains Thomas Stümmler, Member of the Board of Vectron Systems AG.

About Vectron:
With more than 225,000 installations, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European manufacturers of POS systems. Stable hardware combined with flexible, reliable software has made Vectron the market leader for POS solutions in the German-speaking area and in Benelux in the branches gastronomy and bakery. Several hundred specialized trade partners distribute the products internationally. Digital cloud services are offered under the brand names myVectron and bonVito. The spectrum ranges from loyalty and payment functions to online reservation and online reporting. All services are directly connected to the POS system. Further information is available at www.vectron.de.



