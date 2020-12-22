BlackRock Canada Announces Estimated December Cash Distributions for the iShares ETFs

BlackRock Canada expects to issue a press release on or about December 29, 2020, which will provide the final amounts for all funds except the iShares Premium Money Market ETF, for which a press release will be issued on or about December 30, 2020. The Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is subject to change. For example, the Estimated Cash Distribution Per Unit is expected to increase if the net units outstanding of a fund decreases between December 16, 2020 and December 29, 2020 or may change due to other factors.

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2020 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2021.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Estimated Cash

Distribution

Per Unit ($) iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH 0.04600 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO 0.04100 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ 0.08000 iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.04200 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL 0.00000 iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C 0.00000 iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.10205 iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB 0.07900 iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.11281 iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.12065 iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP 0.26876 iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF 0.03833 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG 0.04000 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 0.26845 iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.28707 iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR 0.00000 iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.53562 iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD 0.05000 iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.09280 iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD 0.08409 iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 0.12180 iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD 0.07000 iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 0.12766 iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.14924 iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 0.06400 Dynamic Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.04200 Dynamic Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.04000 Dynamic Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF 0.10000 Dynamic Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 0.00000 Dynamic Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO 0.28792 Dynamic Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP 0.07200 Dynamic Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 0.00000 Dynamic Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV 0.03200 Dynamic Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.08052 iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.04000 iShares ESG Balanced ETF Portfolio GBAL 0.39722 iShares ESG Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio GCNS 0.97536 iShares ESG Equity ETF Portfolio GEQT 0.36838 iShares ESG Growth ETF Portfolio GGRO 0.35045 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR 0.00000 iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C 0.00000 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW 0.22724 iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U 0.15874 iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL 0.16618 iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB 0.07000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM 0.10146 iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB 0.05372 iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.08994 iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG 0.18566 iShares China Index ETF XCH 0.42886 iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.18602 iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS 0.06331 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI Canada Index ETF XCSR 0.19616 iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.16318 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.06604 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U 0.04800 iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.15440 iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.07800 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF XDSR 0.25771 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.10461 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U 0.05255 iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH 0.05200 iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV 0.08574 iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB 0.04800 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC 0.31711 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U 0.18941 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.27571 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U 0.50706 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG 0.02176 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.23160 iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI 0.09826 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.32895 iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN 0.35584 iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.12765 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.09119 iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU 0.22126 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA 0.08151 iShares MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC 0.16446 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF 0.26765 iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.18307 iShares MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI 0.16440 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN 0.11900 iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR 0.02336 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS 0.05275 iShares MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U 0.02482 iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB 0.04000 iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD 0.03232 iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB 0.02800 iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.16721 iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.16495 iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB 0.06300 iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.26070 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 0.15131 iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.10998 iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY 0.07700 iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.19230 iShares India Index ETF XID 0.00000 iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG 0.05100 iShares MSCI EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.22586 iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.17781 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT 0.00000 iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU 0.00000 iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB 0.07351 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA 0.01733 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC 0.11638 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U 0.10107 iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.06830 iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH 0.11456 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI 0.01000 iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.00000 iShares MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.36814 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.11901 iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM 0.02359 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.26970 iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U 0.15239 iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.22865 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.32285 iShares MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY 0.15293 iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF 0.09579 iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB 0.04300 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT 0.08941 iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.13350 iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.19374 iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.05200 iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.04200 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB 0.05000 iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC 0.03900 iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE 0.04600 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA 0.11977 iShares ESG Aware MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM 0.17347 iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond Index ETF XSH 0.04300 iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI 0.04500 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC 0.08764 iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH 0.00000 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.26792 iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ 0.03373 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.04336 iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB 0.03200 iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU 0.18308 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS 0.05516 iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR 0.05000 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH 0.13435 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.40746 iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U 0.27446 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA Index ETF XUSR 0.08620 iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT 0.39501 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.16184 iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U 0.10658 iShares MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU 0.31447 iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD 0.19313

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are in U.S. dollars for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

