DGAP-News Appointment of Leonhard Fischer as further member of Gateway Real Estate AG's Supervisory Board
|
DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Appointment of Leonhard Fischer as further member of Gateway Real Estate AG's Supervisory Board
Frankfurt am Main, December 22, 2020. Mr. Leonhard Fischer, a recognized financial expert, joins the Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7). The appointment took place yesterday following an according application by the company.
Leonhard Fischer has many years of experience in the fields of banking and finance. Amongst others he held board and management positions at Credit Suisse Group, Dresdner Bank and Allianz AG in the past.
The Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors highly appreciate that with the person of Leonhard Fischer the company could win such a distinguished expert.
About Gateway Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. This way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing real estate with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of approximately EUR 5.4 billion.
Further information: https://gateway-re.de/en/
Contact:
Sven Annutsch
The Squaire No. 15, Am Flughafen
60549 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0
F +49 (0) 69 78 80 88 00-99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de
22.12.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gateway Real Estate AG
|THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°15,Am Flughafen 1
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
|E-mail:
|info@gateway-re.de
|Internet:
|www.gateway-re.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JJTG7
|WKN:
|A0JJTG
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1156992
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1156992 22.12.2020Gateway Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|Diskussion: Hanseatische Immobilien Invest AG --- DIE HAMBURG AKTIE ---
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare