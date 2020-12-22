Appointment of Leonhard Fischer as further member of Gateway Real Estate AG's Supervisory Board

Frankfurt am Main, December 22, 2020. Mr. Leonhard Fischer, a recognized financial expert, joins the Supervisory Board of Gateway Real Estate AG (WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7). The appointment took place yesterday following an according application by the company.

Leonhard Fischer has many years of experience in the fields of banking and finance. Amongst others he held board and management positions at Credit Suisse Group, Dresdner Bank and Allianz AG in the past.

The Supervisory Board and the Board of Directors highly appreciate that with the person of Leonhard Fischer the company could win such a distinguished expert.



About Gateway Real Estate

Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. This way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing real estate with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Further information: https://gateway-re.de/en/



Contact:

Sven Annutsch

The Squaire No. 15, Am Flughafen

60549 Frankfurt am Main

T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0

F +49 (0) 69 78 80 88 00-99

E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de

