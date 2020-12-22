Middlesex Water VP Robert K. Fullagar Among Several Water Professionals Honored for Water Sector Response to COVID-19

ISELIN, N.J., Dec. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related services, announced today that its Vice President - Operations, Robert K. Fullagar, P.E. is among four individuals recently honored by The NJ Water Association (NJWA), an organization which provides training, technical assistance and support to water and wastewater systems of all sizes throughout New Jersey. Fullagar, with over thirty years of water management experience, received recognition from NJWA, along with Mitzi Kaiura, NJDEP Emergency Management Program; John Rouse of the Brick Township MUA and Chris O’Shea of the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission for their efforts in early 2020 relating to the water sector’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and operational resiliency initiatives.



Awards were presented by NJWA President, Michael Barnes, and the NJWA Executive Director, Richard Howlett to the individuals in recognition of managerial and operational guidance provided as the COVID-19 pandemic emerged. Water and wastewater utilities prepared to provide uninterrupted services, regulatory compliance and implemented health and safety protocols to keep personnel -- including treatment plant operators safe. Working around the clock, the honorees provided significant contributions in the development of the COVID-19 Best Management Practices guide which enabled the industry to understand, plan, adapt and overcome the challenges related to COVID-19. As a result of the joint effort, New Jersey’s water and wastewater sector is better equipped today to deal with this and other challenges facing the industry.