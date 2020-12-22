Warehouse Anywhere, Life Storage’s Third-Party Logistics Solution, Launches First Micro-Fulfillment Center in Partnership with Deliverr in Las Vegas

The partnership allows Deliverr to strategically place e-commerce sellers’ inventory in the Warehouse Anywhere micro-fulfillment center in the Las Vegas metro area. From the center, sellers can reach over 27 million people with cost-effective one-day ground shipping or over 57 million people with two-day shipping. Warehouse Anywhere expects to be shipping approximately 1,300 packages per day by February from the Las Vegas facility.

Life Storage, Inc., (NYSE: LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the launch of a micro-fulfillment center in Las Vegas, by its subsidiary, Warehouse Anywhere. The strategic alignment of Warehouse Anywhere’s intelligent third-party solution and Deliverr’s tech-based fulfillment network in Las Vegas enhances the fulfillment and delivery of online retail orders on the west coast .

Warehouse Anywhere retrofitted a number of storage units in an existing Life Storage facility in Las Vegas to create this 7,000 square-foot micro-fulfillment center with little day-to-day disturbance to the facility and its other customers. Equipped with the needed infrastructure and technology, Warehouse Anywhere can fulfill e-commerce orders from numerous marketplaces and platforms, such as Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

A second Warehouse Anywhere micro-fulfillment site powered by Deliverr’s intelligent network is slated to launch in mid-January 2021 in Chicago.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC.:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

For more information, visit invest.lifestorage.com.

ABOUT WAREHOUSE ANYWHERE, LLC:

Warehouse Anywhere, a subsidiary of Life Storage, Inc., offers commercial customers a third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing solution to their storage and inventory management needs.

For more information, visit warehouseanywhere.com.

ABOUT DELIVERR, INC.:

Deliverr is a technology-based fulfillment company that enables e-commerce merchants to offer fast two-day and next-day delivery badges on their websites and popular online marketplaces such as Walmart, Wish, eBay, and more – thereby helping merchants increase sales and maximize return on ad spend. The San Francisco-based company operates an intelligent nation-wide warehouse network that uses algorithms to allocate inventory across the network and decide the best shipping method to ensure fast fulfillment. All Deliverr services are included in a single low-fixed cost so sellers know exactly what they will pay on day one. The company has native integrations with most leading e-commerce platforms, allowing sellers to create an account in minutes, send inventory into the Deliverr network, and start selling with fast fulfillment in as little as one week.

For more information, visit deliverr.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201222005693/en/