 

Warehouse Anywhere, Life Storage’s Third-Party Logistics Solution, Launches First Micro-Fulfillment Center in Partnership with Deliverr in Las Vegas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.12.2020, 22:47  |  57   |   |   

Life Storage, Inc., (NYSE: LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the launch of a micro-fulfillment center in Las Vegas, by its subsidiary, Warehouse Anywhere. The strategic alignment of Warehouse Anywhere’s intelligent third-party solution and Deliverr’s tech-based fulfillment network in Las Vegas enhances the fulfillment and delivery of online retail orders on the west coast.

The partnership allows Deliverr to strategically place e-commerce sellers’ inventory in the Warehouse Anywhere micro-fulfillment center in the Las Vegas metro area. From the center, sellers can reach over 27 million people with cost-effective one-day ground shipping or over 57 million people with two-day shipping. Warehouse Anywhere expects to be shipping approximately 1,300 packages per day by February from the Las Vegas facility.

Warehouse Anywhere retrofitted a number of storage units in an existing Life Storage facility in Las Vegas to create this 7,000 square-foot micro-fulfillment center with little day-to-day disturbance to the facility and its other customers. Equipped with the needed infrastructure and technology, Warehouse Anywhere can fulfill e-commerce orders from numerous marketplaces and platforms, such as Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce.

A second Warehouse Anywhere micro-fulfillment site powered by Deliverr’s intelligent network is slated to launch in mid-January 2021 in Chicago.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC.:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

For more information, visit invest.lifestorage.com.

ABOUT WAREHOUSE ANYWHERE, LLC:

Warehouse Anywhere, a subsidiary of Life Storage, Inc., offers commercial customers a third-party logistics (3PL) and warehousing solution to their storage and inventory management needs.

For more information, visit warehouseanywhere.com.

ABOUT DELIVERR, INC.:

Deliverr is a technology-based fulfillment company that enables e-commerce merchants to offer fast two-day and next-day delivery badges on their websites and popular online marketplaces such as Walmart, Wish, eBay, and more – thereby helping merchants increase sales and maximize return on ad spend. The San Francisco-based company operates an intelligent nation-wide warehouse network that uses algorithms to allocate inventory across the network and decide the best shipping method to ensure fast fulfillment. All Deliverr services are included in a single low-fixed cost so sellers know exactly what they will pay on day one. The company has native integrations with most leading e-commerce platforms, allowing sellers to create an account in minutes, send inventory into the Deliverr network, and start selling with fast fulfillment in as little as one week.

For more information, visit deliverr.com.

Life Storage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Warehouse Anywhere, Life Storage’s Third-Party Logistics Solution, Launches First Micro-Fulfillment Center in Partnership with Deliverr in Las Vegas Life Storage, Inc., (NYSE: LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, announced today the launch of a micro-fulfillment center in Las Vegas, by its subsidiary, Warehouse Anywhere. The strategic alignment of Warehouse …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
CytRx Comments on Proposed Combination of ImmunityBio and NantKwest
Ouster, a Leading Provider of High-Performance Digital Lidar Sensors, to Combine With Colonnade ...
Clean Energy Lauds Passage of Alternative Fuel Tax Credit by Congress
XL Fleet, a Leader in Commercial Vehicle Electrification, and Pivotal Investment Corporation II ...
Energous Corporation Names Dan Fairfax Chairman of the Board
U.S. Bancorp announces $3 billion common stock repurchase program
ZOSANO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Genprex, Inc. Announces $12 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq ...
Skyhawk and Vertex Establish a Strategic Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Small ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aphria and Tilray Combine to Create Largest Global Cannabis Company With Pro Forma Revenue of C$874 ...
AECOM to upgrade one of the largest wastewater treatment plants in the U.S.
Skillz Becomes First Publicly-Traded Mobile Esports Platform
BevCanna Focused on Burgeoning U.S. Market for Functional Beverages and Natural Health Products
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity