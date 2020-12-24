 

Dongshan Intention To Make Off-Market Bid – Take No Action

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.12.2020, 14:06  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (Cardinal or the Company) notes the press release made this morning by Dongshan Investments Limited (Dongshan) (attached for reference) which states that Dongshan intends to make an off-market takeover offer of A$1.20 per share to acquire all of the issued capital of Cardinal, subject to a number of conditions set out below (Dongshan Indicative Offer).

It is important to note that, other than the Dongshan Indicative Offer, there has been no formal proposal or offer from Dongshan to acquire Cardinal shares that is currently capable of acceptance, nor is it certain that a formal proposal will ultimately be made.

The Dongshan Indicative Offer is subject to, amongst other matters:

  • Dongshan obtaining a relevant interest in at least 50.1% (by number) of the Cardinal Shares (on a fully diluted basis);
  • FIRB approval and other regulatory approvals;
  • Dongshan securing committed financing; and
  • Cardinal providing Dongshan with due diligence information and Dongshan undertaking due diligence investigations in respect of Cardinal and the Namdini Project.

The full list of conditions is provided in Annexure 1 of the Press Release from Dongshan.

The Board is currently considering the Dongshan Indicative Offer in detail, together with the special purpose committee and its financial and legal advisers. Having regard to the provisions of the Bid Implementation Agreement with Shandong Gold Mining (HongKong) Co., Limited (Shandong Gold) and Shandong Gold Mining Co., Limited (which contains, amongst other things, “matching rights” in favour of Shandong Gold which are enlivened in certain circumstances), Shareholders are advised to TAKE NO ACTION at this time in relation to the Dongshan Indicative Offer.

Cardinal will provide an update to shareholders as soon as it is able.

Cardinal’s joint financial advisors are Maxit Capital LP, BMO Capital Markets, Euroz Hartleys Limited and Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cardinal’s legal advisors are HopgoodGanim Lawyers (Australia) and Bennett Jones LLP (Canada).

ABOUT CARDINAL

Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX/TSX: CDV) is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development Company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa.

The Company is focused on the development of the Namdini Gold Project and released its Feasibility Study on 28 October 2019.

Cardinal confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in its announcement of the Ore Reserve of April 3, 2019. All material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning this estimate continue to apply and have not materially changed.

Seite 1 von 4
Cardinal Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Dongshan Intention To Make Off-Market Bid – Take No Action TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX / TSX: CDV) (Cardinal or the Company) notes the press release made this morning by Dongshan Investments Limited (Dongshan) (attached for reference) which states that …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19 with ...
Cellectar Biosciences Announces Pricing of $24.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and $20.5 ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Acceleration of Expiry Date of Warrants
Acasti Pharma Unaware of Any Material Change
Aequus Pharma 2021 Outlook and Holiday Wishes
Gritstone Oncology Announces $110 Million Private Placement
Meeting of the Supervisory Board of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on December 23, 2020
VivoPower International PLC Announces Proposed $250m Australian Distribution Agreement for Tembo ...
Giyani Closes Upsized Private Placement Financing Raising Gross Proceeds of Approximately $7.5 ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
FDA Resumes eIND Approval for Severe-to-Critical COVID-19 Patients Use of Vyrologix (leronlimab) ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Sorrento Announces It Has Submitted An Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Application to the FDA for ...
Neptune Dash Announces Change of Name to Neptune Digital Assets Corp.
FenixOro Intercepts 71 g/t Gold and Discovers Multiple New Gold Bearing Veins at Abriaqui
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:08 Uhr
Shandong Gold Acquires Control of Cardinal
21.12.20
Nord Gold S.E. Off-Market Bid – Take No Action
18.12.20
Nord Gold SE Upcoming Off-Market Bid and Expiry of On-Market Bid
11.12.20
Increased On‐Market Takeover Bid by Nord Gold SE - Take No Action
11.12.20
Exercise of Unlisted Options
01.12.20
Cardinal Announces Results from Annual General Meeting
26.11.20
Cardinal Takeover Offers Update
24.11.20
Cardinal Takeover Offers Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.10.20
36
Cardinal Resources - New Gold Discovery in Ghana