 

Sangoma Technologies Confirms Data Breach as Result of Ransomware Attack

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSXV: STC) (the “Company” or “Sangoma”) announced that, as a result of a ransomware cyber attack on one of the Company’s servers, private and confidential data belonging to the Company was posted online yesterday.

The Company has launched a comprehensive investigation to fully ascertain the extent of this data breach and is working closely with third-party cybersecurity experts to support these efforts.

There is no initial indication that customer accounts were compromised, nor that any Sangoma products or services were affected as a result of this breach.  While the investigation is continuing, and out of an abundance of caution, the company recommends that customers change their Sangoma passwords.

“We are committed to using all available measures to secure and protect our data, as well as the data of our customers, partners and employees,” said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. “We are working as quickly as we can to complete our investigation. As this work progresses, we plan to provide updates of factual, accurate information as it becomes available.”

As always, any Sangoma customers who have questions are encouraged to contact Sangoma via their traditional methods or by email to sangoma-security@sangoma.com.

About Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma’s cloud-based Services include Unified Communication (UCaaS) business communications, Meetings as a Service (MaaS), Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Trunking as a Service (TaaS), Fax as a Service (FaaS), Device as a Service (DaaS), and Access Control as a Service (ACaaS). In addition, Sangoma offers a full line of communications Products, including premise-based UC systems, a full line of deskphones and headsets, and a complete connectivity suite (gateways/SBCs/telephony cards). Sangoma’s products and services are used in leading UC, PBX, IVR, contact center, carrier networks, office productivity, and data communication applications worldwide. Sangoma is also the primary developer and sponsor of Asterisk and FreePBX, the world’s two most widely used open source communication software projects.

