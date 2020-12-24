Sangoma Technologies Confirms Data Breach as Result of Ransomware Attack

The Company has launched a comprehensive investigation to fully ascertain the extent of this data breach and is working closely with third-party cybersecurity experts to support these efforts.

MARKHAM, Ontario, Dec. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSXV: STC) (the “Company” or “Sangoma”) announced that, as a result of a ransomware cyber attack on one of the Company’s servers, private and confidential data belonging to the Company was posted online yesterday.

There is no initial indication that customer accounts were compromised, nor that any Sangoma products or services were affected as a result of this breach. While the investigation is continuing, and out of an abundance of caution, the company recommends that customers change their Sangoma passwords.

“We are committed to using all available measures to secure and protect our data, as well as the data of our customers, partners and employees,” said Bill Wignall, President and CEO of Sangoma. “We are working as quickly as we can to complete our investigation. As this work progresses, we plan to provide updates of factual, accurate information as it becomes available.”

As always, any Sangoma customers who have questions are encouraged to contact Sangoma via their traditional methods or by email to sangoma-security@sangoma.com.

