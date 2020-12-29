 

Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs’ December 2020 Distributions

VanEck announced today its distributions per share for its VanEck Vectors exchange-traded funds.

The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the funds listed below:

Ex-Date

     

Record Date

     

Payable Date

December 29, 2020

December 30, 2020

January 5, 2021

Fund

   

Ticker

   

Distribution
Frequency

   

Distribution
Amount per
Share

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

   

ANGL

   

Monthly

   

$0.1267

VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC China Bond ETF

   

CBON

   

Monthly

   

$0.0561

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF

   

EMAG

   

Monthly

   

$0.0786

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

   

EMLC

   

Monthly

   

$0.1292

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF

   

FLTR

   

Monthly

   

$0.0175

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF

   

GRNB

   

Monthly

   

$0.0455

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF

   

HYD

   

Monthly

   

$0.2073

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF

   

HYEM

   

Monthly

   

$0.1139

VanEck Vectors International High Yield Bond ETF

   

IHY

   

Monthly

   

$0.0988

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF

   

ITM

   

Monthly

   

$0.0825

VanEck Vectors Muni Allocation ETF

   

MAAX

   

Monthly

   

$0.0520

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

   

MBBB

   

Monthly

   

$0.0470

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF

   

MIG

   

Monthly

   

$0.0445

VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF

   

MLN

   

Monthly

   

$0.0441

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex Financials ETF

   

PFXF

   

Monthly

   

$0.1271

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF

   

SHYD

   

Monthly

   

$0.0648

 

Fund

   

Ticker

   

Distribution
Frequency

   

Distribution
Amount per
Share

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF

   

SMB

   

Monthly

   

$0.0222

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF

   

XMPT

   

Monthly

   

$0.1083

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF

   

BIZD

   

Quarterly

   

$0.3249

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF

   

DURA

   

Quarterly

   

$0.2522

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF

   

MORT

   

Quarterly

   

$0.3536

VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF

   

PPH

   

Quarterly

   

$0.2662

VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF

   

LFEQ

   

Annually

   

$0.7143

VanEck Vectors Real Asset Allocation ETF

   

RAAX

   

Annually

   

$1.3920

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

If you have any questions concerning this information or VanEck Vectors ETFs in general, please call 800.826.2333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of November 30, 2020, VanEck managed approximately $64.0 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs, and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making process around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients’ interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm’s mission.

The principal risks of investing in VanEck Vectors ETFs include sector, market, economic, political, foreign currency, world event, index tracking and non-diversification risks, as well as fluctuations in net asset value and the risks associated with investing in less developed capital markets. The assets of some Funds may be concentrated in a particular sector and may be subject to more risk than investments in a diverse group of sectors. The Funds may loan their securities, which may subject them to additional credit and counterparty risk. Fixed income investments are subject to interest rate risk, credit risk, the risk that the issuer of a bond will fail to pay interest and principal in a timely manner, or that negative perceptions of the issuer’s ability to make such payments will cause the price of that bond to decline. High-yield bonds are subject to greater risk of loss of income and principal than higher-rated securities. Bonds and bond funds will decrease in value as interest rates rise. In addition when interest rates fall income may decline. Please see the prospectus of each Fund for more complete information regarding each Fund's specific risks.

To receive a distribution, you must have been a registered shareholder of the relevant VanEck Vectors ETFs on the record date. Distributions are paid to shareholders on the payment date. Past distributions are not indicative of future distributions.

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider a Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus for VanEck Funds and VanEck Vectors ETFs, which contain this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus for VanEck Funds and VanEck Vectors ETFs carefully before investing.

Van Eck Securities Corporation, Distributor
666 Third Avenue
New York, NY 10017
800.826.233

Disclaimer

