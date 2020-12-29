 

Fulgent Genetics Extends Partnership with New York City Test and Trace for COVID-19 Testing, Awarded Contract for 2021 School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.12.2020   

Following a competitive process, Fulgent was selected to extend its support of the NYC DOE public school testing managed by the NYC Test and Trace Corps with on-site staffing and RT-PCR tests through the remainder of the 2021 school year

TEMPLE CITY, Calif., Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulgent Genetics (Nasdaq: FLGT), a technology company providing comprehensive testing solutions through its scalable technology platform, today announced that the Company has extended its partnership with the New York City Department of Education (or “NYC DOE”) and NYC Health + Hospitals for COVID-19 testing through the remainder of the 2021 school year. The contract was awarded after a competitive process where Fulgent demonstrated its COVID-19 testing capabilities, including its accurate and reliable test offerings, easy to use reporting systems and fast turnaround times.

Through the agreement, Fulgent will provide COVID-19 testing for thousands of students and employees at many K-12 schools in New York City on a daily basis.  The NYC DOE will leverage Fulgent’s FDA EUA-approved RT-PCR test, a type of test believed to provide the highest level of sensitivity and specificity for COVID-19 testing. Results will be available to individuals generally within 24 hours from the time when Fulgent receives and accepts a specimen to one of its labs.

“We have been working with the teams in New York City over the last several weeks, which has been going extremely well. The ongoing success of our COVID-19 testing program is a major testament to the hard work of the teams in New York City and the Fulgent staff involved in the project,” said Brandon Perthuis, Fulgent’s Chief Commercial Officer. “New York City issued a competitive request for proposal (RFP) for the 2021 school year, and we are excited to have been selected from the many labs who replied. We believe our staffing team, turnaround time and technology platform, on top of proving our capabilities to New York City in 2020, made us a great partner for New York City Department of Education. In addition, we believe it has become increasing clear that RT-PCR is the gold-standard for COVID-19 testing. We look forward to continuing to do our part to help keep schools safe through the remainder of the 2021 school year,” added Perthuis.

