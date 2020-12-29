Kandi Enters into Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Agricultural Bank of China Hangzhou Branch

Jinhua, China, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the “Company” or “Kandi”) announced today that it entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with the Hangzhou Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China.

Given China’s effort to both encourage the battery swap model for electric vehicles and to support a compliant online ride-sharing market, a strategic partnership was established among Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. (“Kandi Vehicles”), Zhejiang Ruiheng Technology Company (“Zhejiang Ruiheng”), China Battery Exchange (Zhejiang) Technology Co., Ltd. (“China Battery”) and the Hangzhou Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China. The parties will promote the implementation of the “300,000 government-accredited pure EVs with battery swap model within 5 years of rideshare” program. A signing ceremony was held at the headquarters of Hangzhou Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China on December 25, 2020.