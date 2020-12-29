Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As cable TV subscriptions continue plummeting, digital advertising is growing its dominance as the default medium for companies looking to get eyes in front of their products. Online advertising is expected to reach an incredible $1.08 trillion by 2027. Meanwhile, digital advertising companies are getting better and better at reaching targeted audiences for maximum engagement. With new trends in influencer marketing, mobile advertising, programmatic marketing, and more set to gain further momentum in 2021, digital marketing is cementing its place and boosting companies like BBTV Corp. (TSX:BBTV), The Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD), AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX:AT) (OTCQX:ACUIF), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA).

Digital media technology company BBTV (TSX:BBTV) has built a multi-million dollar business by helping content creators and influencers grow their audiences and generate revenue from their content. The company helps content creators of all sizes, like independent YouTubers and Esports gamers. BBTV also works with media companies like Viacom and Sony Pictures, offering an end-to-end solution that combines content optimization, digital rights management, content collaboration and monetization. In addition to helping content creators, BBTV is able to sell digital advertising through the video views it generates working directly with brands and agencies.

BBTV Continues to Grow Its Revenue and Reach

COVID-19 has accelerated a pre-pandemic shift towards digital media consumption, creating some serious growth for companies on the right side of the change. Throughout 2020, BBTV has demonstrated significant size and scale in its operations given its large and growing base of over 40 billion monthly views. On December 14, the company provided a business update that highlighted a 46% increase in direct advertising revenue year-over-year in the last 12 months ending October 2020. BBTV also experienced a record month in direct advertising in November 2020 with over 50% revenue growth compared to the year before.