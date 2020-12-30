 

Service Properties Trust Completes the Sale of Ten Hotels for $41.0 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
30.12.2020, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of ten Hawthorn Suites branded hotels with 1,212 rooms and a net carrying value of $30.4 million for an aggregate sales price of $41.0 million, excluding closing costs. The proceeds from the sale will be used for the repayment of debt.

SVC also entered a short-term lease and revised purchase agreement for its five remaining Hawthorn Suites branded hotels with the same buyer. SVC has agreed to sell these five hotels with 430 rooms and a net carrying value of $10.7 million for $22.3 million and expects to complete the sale of these hotels by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

John Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of SVC, made the following statement regarding today’s announcement:

“We are pleased to have reached this restructured agreement for the sale and lease of these 15 hotels. In addition to closing on the sale of ten hotels, we will receive lease income for the five remaining hotels at an 8% return until these hotels are sold, which we expect to occur in the first half of 2021.”

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC is managed by the majority owned operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever SVC uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “will”, “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, SVC is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon SVC’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by SVC’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond SVC’s control. For example:

  • This press release states that five additional hotels are expected to be sold by the end of the second quarter of 2021. However, the sales of these hotels are subject to conditions, may not be completed, may be delayed or their terms may change.

The information contained in SVC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in SVC’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause differences from SVC’s forward-looking statements. SVC’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, SVC does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.
No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

Service Properties Trust Registered of Benef Interest Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Service Properties Trust Completes the Sale of Ten Hotels for $41.0 Million Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC), or SVC, today announced that it has completed the previously announced sale of ten Hawthorn Suites branded hotels with 1,212 rooms and a net carrying value of $30.4 million for an aggregate sales price of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Moderna Confirms Discussions With the Government of South Korea to Supply South Korea With 40 ...
AT&T to Webcast Talk with John Stephens at Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference on January 5
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Updates Investors in the K12 Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Regarding ...
Ennis Will Acquire Assets of Infoseal
Romeo Power and RMG Acquisition Corp. Announce Closing of Business Combination; Romeo Power to ...
American Tower Corporation to Deliver Keynote at the Citi 2021 Global TMT West Virtual Conference
SUNESIS INVESTOR ALERT By the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SNSS
Titel
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
ALIBABA INVESTIGATION: Labaton Sucharow Announces New Investigation of Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) on Antitrust Probe and ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Lippert Components Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Veada Industries
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Heritage Cannabis to Acquire Premium 5 Ltd.
Arcturus Therapeutics Received Approval from Singapore Health Sciences Authority to Proceed with ...
Health Canada Authorizes Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Canada
Titel
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.12.20
Service Properties Trust Completes Transfer of 12 Additional Hotels to Sonesta
02.12.20
Service Properties Trust Completes Transfer of 99 Hotels to Sonesta

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.11.20
86
Dividende nach Quellensteuer Netto bei 8%