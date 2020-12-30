Kilroy Realty Announces Executive Promotions

Mr. Rose, as President, will oversee operations, finance, accounting, legal and risk management as well as work with the chief executive officer to help drive the company’s succession planning initiatives, including developing the company’s next generation of leaders. Mr. Rose has been with the company for more than 23 years, joining shortly after the company’s IPO, and prior to being promoted to Chief Financial Officer in 2009, served as the company’s Treasurer. Prior to joining KRC, Mr. Rose worked at The Irvine Company and J.P. Morgan. Mr. Rose also currently serves on the Board of Directors of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) announced today the promotion of three executives within the company. Tyler H. Rose, who most recently served as Chief Financial Officer, has been promoted to President. Michelle Ngo, who currently serves as the Company’s SVP and Treasurer has been promoted to SVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Eliott Trencher, the company’s SVP of Corporate Strategy, has been promoted to SVP and Chief Investment Officer.

Ms. Ngo, as Chief Financial Officer, will have direct responsibility for the finance, accounting, tax, capital markets and investor relations functions for the company. Ms. Ngo has been with the company for just under 15 years, most recently leading the corporate finance team, including managing all capital markets and banking activities, overseeing the financial planning & analysis group and supervising all treasury-related activities. Prior to joining KRC, Ms. Ngo worked at HealthCare Property Investors (now known as Healthpeak Properties), Ares Management, Lehman Brothers and Credit Suisse First Boston.

Mr. Trencher, as Chief Investment Officer, will be responsible for acquisitions, dispositions, joint ventures and new markets as well as various other strategic initiatives. He will also continue to oversee the residential portfolio. Mr. Trencher joined the company in 2017, bringing with him a strong foundation in multiple real estate product types, including office and life science in several markets across the country. Prior to joining KRC, Mr. Trencher worked at Cohen & Steers and Goldman Sachs.

“These promotions highlight the depth of our team and the ability to grow within the organization,” said John Kilroy, Chairman and CEO of Kilroy Realty. “Tyler has been a leader at Kilroy for over two decades and included among his new responsibilities will be the transfer of knowledge to our next generation of leaders. Michelle and Eliott represent an emerging group of talented and diverse leaders being developed across the company. They have demonstrated expertise, strategic thinking and dedication, and have more than earned their new roles.”