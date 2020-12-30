Bank OZK Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Management’s comments on the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 will be released simultaneously with the earnings press release and will be available on the Bank’s investor relations website.



Management will conduct a conference call to take questions at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, January 22, 2021. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-844-818-5110 (U.S. and Canada) or 210-229-8841 (international) and asking for the Bank OZK conference call. A recorded playback of the call will be available for one week following the call at 1-855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for this playback is 7995612. The call will be available live or in a recorded version on the Bank’s investor relations website ir.ozk.com under Q4 Earnings Conference Call Webcast.