RoodMicrotec N.V. announces refinancing of the bond loan from 2014

(Note: only available in English)

Deventer, 31st December 2020 – RoodMicrotec N.V., a leading independent company for semiconductors supply and quality services, today announces the complete refinancing of the bond loan issued in 2014. A group of long time investors (‘the Lenders’) will provide the refinancing in the amount of EUR 2.6 million to the Company. RoodMicrotec’s management (‘the Management’) will participate in the refinancing to show their confidence in the Company’s business plans and future projects, Martin Sallenhag with EUR 60,000 and Arvid Ladega with EUR 15,000.

The refinancing comprises the following key elements: