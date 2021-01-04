BOTS INC RETAINS PRESTIGIOUS PATENT LAW FIRM TO HANDLE BITCOIN ATM PATENTS AND OTHER BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES

The Company owns the first “Bitcoin ATM “patent and is actively looking to acquire or license additional Bitcoin related patents. The primary attorney on the BOTS’ account is Joe DiDonado, Esq.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation, blockchain technologies and manufacturing industry announced today that it has retained the services of the prestigious New York, USA and Swiss-based law firm of Henry Park to handle its intellectual property matters.

Mr. DiDonato's practice concentrates on matters related to intellectual property and gaming as many issues overlap between these two practice areas. Relying on his experience in corporate transactions regarding intellectual property and gaming and his knowledge of the substantive laws and rules of both areas, Mr. DiDonato provides practical legal advice that considers both the business plan and the protection of products and services.

The price of bitcoin surged past the $34,000 mark at the beginning of 2021 -a new all-time-high and this latest milestone follows the 2020 surges that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new high took bitcoin’s market cap to two-thirds of a trillion dollars.

Bitcoin.com recently published a report: Blockchain Patents 'Skyrocket' in 2020, Alibaba Owns the Most Crypto Patents -indicated that a study from the team at Kisspatent shows that Alibaba Group is the largest blockchain patent holder in 2020 capturing 10x the number of patents held by IBM. The report notes that blockchain patents “are skyrocketing” this year and so far in 2020, there’s been more distributed ledger technology and cryptocurrency patents published than all of 2019. It seems distributed ledger technology and cryptocurrency solution patents are becoming a thing again in 2020. A few years ago various reports said that Bank of America (BoA) and the firm Nchain were gobbling up all the patents applied to digital assets and blockchain technology.

Paul Rosenberg, BOTS Inc’s CEO stated, "We are excited to have Joseph's intellectual property experience in guiding us in protecting our valuable Bitcoin ATM intellectual properties. We are actively looking to acquire or license and develop additional Bitcoin related intellectual property and currently are negotiating to license additional patents in this space.”