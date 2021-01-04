UGI to Host Investor Call to Discuss Mountaineer Gas Company Acquisition

As previously announced, UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Mountaintop Energy Holdings LLC, owner of Mountaineer Gas Company (“Mountaineer”), the largest gas local distribution company in West Virginia for an enterprise value of $540 million, which includes the assumption of approximately $140 million of debt.

Highly strategic and complementary investment in a single-state utility adjacent to UGI’s existing utility footprint.

Enterprise value represents approximately 1.4 times projected 2021 rate base.

The acquisition will increase UGI’s regulated utility rate base and customers served by nearly 14% and 30%, respectively, and is consistent with its strategy to focus growth investments on natural gas and renewable energy solutions opportunities.

Accretive to adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) in first full year of operations.

Supports all financial targets and commitments including long-term 6% - 10% EPS growth and 4% annual dividend growth.

Mountaineer offers a secure platform for growth with predictable, regulated investment opportunities over the next several decades to improve the safety and reliability of the distribution system, serve new customers on the system, decrease methane and greenhouse gas emissions (“GHG”), and build on a long history of providing excellent customer service.

UGI will hold a live Internet Audio Webcast of its conference call to discuss the acquisition of Mountaintop Energy Holdings, LLC at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3tbty4tw or at the company website at http://www.ugicorp.com under “Investors – Presentations.” A telephonic replay will be available from 12:00 PM ET on January 5, 2020 through 12:00 PM ET on January 12, 2020. The replay may be accessed at (855) 859-2056, and internationally at (404) 537-3406, conference ID 5662188.

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas, in twelve states and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.