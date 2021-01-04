 

Announcement of the total number of voting rights ('denominator')

Regulated information, Leuven, 4 January 2021 (17.40 hrs CET)

Announcement of the total number of voting rights ('denominator')

In application of Article 15 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, KBC Ancora publishes on its website and via a press release on a monthly basis the total capital, the movements in the total number of voting shares and the total number of voting rights, in so far as these particulars have changed during the preceding month.

Situation as at 31 December 2020
Total capital :                                                             EUR 2,021,871,293
Total number of voting shares :                                               78,301,314
Number of shares with double voting rights :                            40,374,162
Total number of voting rights (= denominator) :            118,675,476

The total number of voting rights (the 'denominator') serves as the basis for the disclosure of major shareholdings by shareholders.

On the basis of this information, shareholders of KBC Ancora can verify whether they are above or below one of the thresholds of 3% (threshold set by the Articles of Association), 5%, 10%, and so on (in multiples of five) of the total voting rights, and whether there is therefore an obligation to notify the company that they have exceeded this threshold.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:
29 January 2021        Interim financial report (1H)
27 August 2021          Annual press release for the financial year 2020/2021
29 October 2021        General Meeting of Shareholders

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans
tel.: +32 (0)16 27 96 72
e-mail: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

