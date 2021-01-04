 

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms January 2021 Dividend Rate Per Common Share and Q1 2021 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series C Preferred Dividends

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.01.2021, 22:15  |  37   |   |   

VERO BEACH, Florida, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today confirmed the January 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock and the Q1 2021 monthly cash dividend rate for the Company's Series C Preferred Stock.

January 2021 Common Stock Dividend Information

Month   Dividend   Holder of Record Date   Payment Date
January 2021   $0.10   January 15, 2021   January 28, 2021

Q1 2021 Series C Preferred Stock Dividend Information

Month   Dividend   Holder of Record Date   Payment Date
January 2021   $0.14583   January 15, 2021   January 27, 2021
February 2021   $0.14583   February 15, 2021   February 26, 2021
March 2021   $0.14583   March 15, 2021   March 29, 2021

Certain Tax Matters

ARMOUR has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) for U.S. Federal income tax purposes. In order to maintain this tax status, ARMOUR is required to timely distribute substantially all of its ordinary REIT taxable income. Dividends paid in excess of current tax earnings and profits for the year will generally not be taxable to common stockholders. Actual dividends are determined at the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors, who may consider additional factors including the Company’s results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and capital requirements as well as current market conditions, expected opportunities and other relevant factors.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.

ARMOUR invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Safe Harbor

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. The Company disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Investors, security holders and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the SEC’s internet site at www.sec.gov, or the Company website at www.armourreit.com, or by directing requests to: ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc., 3001 Ocean Drive, Suite 201, Vero Beach, Florida 32963, Attention: Investor Relations.

Investor Contact:        

James R. Mountain
Chief Financial Officer
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc.
(772) 617-4340


ARMOUR Residential REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Confirms January 2021 Dividend Rate Per Common Share and Q1 2021 Monthly Dividend Rate Per Series C Preferred Dividends VERO BEACH, Florida, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE: ARR and ARR-PRC) (“ARMOUR” or the “Company”) today confirmed the January 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock and the Q1 2021 monthly cash …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Dentsply Sirona Acquires Byte, a Leading Direct-to-Consumer, Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Company
REMINDER: CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on January 6 to Provide Timelines for Clinical and Regulatory Developments, ...
Zomedica Appoints Robert Cohen CEO as Company Nears Commercialization of TRUFORMA
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Announces $15.7 Million Equity Investment by Asia Partner Ocumension ...
McEwen Mining: 2020 Full Year and Q4 Production Results
Purple Biotech to Ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Bitfarms Announces CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Centerra Gold Announces New Corporate Credit Facility
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
Pfizer und BioNTech beliefern Europäische Union mit zusätzlichen 100 Millionen Dosen COMIRNATY
Argo Blockchain Applies to Trade on the OTCQB Venture Market in the US
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Manganese Replaces Cobalt Helping Tesla Benefit from it's New Technology - Report by Manganese X ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
28.12.20
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Guidance for January 2021 Dividend Rate per Common Share