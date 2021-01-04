 

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Originations of $565.4 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.01.2021, 22:30  |  39   |   |   

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE:KREF) today announced that it closed seven floating-rate loans totaling approximately $565.4 million of commitments in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of year-end, the outstanding funded portfolio was approximately $5.0 billion.

Commenting on the fourth quarter activity, Matt Salem, Chief Executive Officer, said: “2020 was an unprecedented period. We began the year with a high quality and defensive portfolio combined with conservative liabilities. This positioning, along with active management during the year, contributed to our quick return to offense during the fourth quarter with seven new originations.”

Fourth Quarter 2020 Activity Summary

  • Closed six senior loans and one corporate loan to a multifamily operator, together totaling $565.4 million. The six senior loans have a weighted average appraised loan-to-value (“LTV”) and coupon of 68% and L+3.9%, respectively.
 

 

 

Month

 

Maximum

 

Initial Face

 

Interest

 

 

 

 

Description/Location  

Property Type

 

Originated

 

Face Amount

 

Amount Funded

 

Rate(A)

 

Maturity Date(B)

 

LTV

Senior Loan, Arlington, VA(C)  

Multifamily

 

October 2020

 

$

70,895

 

$

68,000

 

L + 3.8%

 

October 2025

 

73

%

Senior Loan, Denver, CO(D)  

Multifamily

 

October 2020

 

 

40,000

 

 

38,500

 

L + 3.6

 

November 2024

 

49

 

Senior Loan, Oakland, CA(E)  

Office

 

October 2020

 

 

159,690

 

 

94,720

 

L + 4.3

 

November 2025

 

65

 

Senior Loan, Austin, TX  

Multifamily

 

December 2020

 

 

80,000

 

 

78,000

 

L + 3.7

 

December 2024

 

77

 

Senior Loan, Washington D.C.  

Multifamily

 

December 2020

 

 

69,000

 

 

64,954

 

L + 3.5

 

December 2025

 

63

 

Senior Loan, Denver, CO  

Industrial

 

December 2020

 

 

95,766

 

 

18,430

 

L + 3.8

 

January 2026

 

76

 

Real Estate Corporate Loan(F)  

Multifamily

 

December 2020

 

 

50,000

 

 

50,000

 

L + 12.0

 

December 2025

 

n/a

Total/Weighted Average  

 

 

 

 

$

565,351

 

$

412,604

 

L + 4.6%

 

 

 

68

%

               

(A)

Floating rate based on one-month USD LIBOR. The Weighted Average Interest Rate Floor for the six senior loans is 4.5%.

(B)

Maturity date assumes exercise of all extension options.

(C)

The total whole loan maximum face amount is $141.8 million, co-originated and co-funded by the Company and a KKR fund on a pari passu basis. The Company’s interest is 50% of the loan.

(D)

The total whole loan maximum face amount is $80.0 million, co-originated and co-funded by the Company and a KKR fund on a pari passu basis. The Company’s interest is 50% of the loan.

(E)

The total whole loan maximum face amount is $509.9 million, co-originated and co-funded by the Company and a KKR fund, of which $430.0 million senior notes were syndicated to third party lenders in the fourth quarter. Post syndication, the Company retained a 31% interest in the mezzanine loan with a total commitment of $25.0 million, of which $14.8 million is currently funded, at an interest rate of L + 12.9%.

(F)

The total loan amount is $125.0 million, co-originated and co-funded fully by the Company and KKR funds. The Company’s interest is 40% of the loan. The borrower is a full service, vertically-integrated multifamily real estate acquisition, development, and operating company. The loan is partially secured by equity interests in the borrower’s underlying real estate portfolio.

  • Funded approximately $83.4 million for loans closed prior to the quarter-end.
  • Received $534.6 million from loan repayments.

About KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) is a real estate finance company that focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate properties. KREF is externally managed and advised by an affiliate of KKR & Co. Inc. For additional information about KREF, please visit its website at www.kkrreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance, taking into account all information currently available to it. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company or are within its control. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law. Information about factors affecting the Company and the forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov.

Definitions

“Loan-to-value”: Generally based on the initial loan amount divided by the as-is appraised value as of the date the loan was originated.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Originations of $565.4 Million KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the “Company” or “KREF”) (NYSE:KREF) today announced that it closed seven floating-rate loans totaling approximately $565.4 million of commitments in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of year-end, the outstanding …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
CEL-SCI Corporation Issues Letter to Shareholders
Teledyne Announces Improved Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives FDA Allowance to Proceed with Phase 2 Study of ARCT-021 ...
Hologic to Acquire SOMATEX, Leader in Biopsy Site Markers and Localization Technologies, for $64 ...
Titel
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Supply the European Union with 100 Million Additional Doses of COMIRNATY
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Cresco Labs Publishes Inaugural Seed Annual Report
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock