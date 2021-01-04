Suncor to record impairment charge on White Rose assets

While the asset is currently producing, the West White Rose Project was intended to access 200 million barrels (gross) of crude oil and extend the life of the White Rose field by approximately 14 years. However, the recent acquisition of the operator has cast significant doubt on the future of the West White Rose Project. Discussions are ongoing with the operator and various levels of government to determine the future of the project. The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has agreed to provide some support for the West White Rose Project in 2021.

Suncor’s 2021 guidance remains unchanged as the White Rose field will remain on line producing as expected and Suncor’s guidance did not include any major capital spend on the West White Rose Project in 2021.

The White Rose asset joint venture owners are Cenovus (operator, 72.5%,) and Suncor (27.5%). The West White Rose Project joint venture owners are Cenovus (operator, 69%), Suncor (26%) and Nalcor (5%).

Legal Advisory – Forward-Looking Information

