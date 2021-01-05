 

DGAP-News ENCAVIS AG already connected the second major project in Spain 'Talayuela' to the grid on schedule

ENCAVIS AG already connected the second major project in Spain 'Talayuela' to the grid on schedule

ENCAVIS already connected the second major project in Spain "Talayuela" to the grid on schedule

Hamburg, January 5, 2021 - SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Stock Exchange Initial: ECV), injected the first kilowatt hours (kwh) into the Spanish high voltage grid from "Talayuela", the largest solar park within the portfolio of the Group.

ENCAVIS AG has proven again the reliability of its growth strategy with the on-schedule completion of the major "Talayuela" project with a generation capacity of around 300 megawatts (MWp). Following the already successful grid connection of the major "La Cabrera" project with a generation capacity of around 200 MWp in November last year Spain will become the leader of ENCAVIS Groups' solar park portfolio with a generation capacity of around 500 MW.

"We will profit strongly from the growing market for long-term private power purchase agreements (PPAs) in many other European countries, as in Spain, in the future," explained Dr. Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the decision to locate in Spain, which was made years ago.

"Only from the two Spanish solar parks, we will generate additional subsidy-free sales of more than EUR 36 million this year, as well as additional EBITDA of more than EUR 27 million," Dr. Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, reaffirmed the outlook for the current fiscal year 2021.
 

About ENCAVIS:
ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; Stock Exchange Initial: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The sustainable power generation assets generate stable revenues through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The ENCAVIS Group's total generation capacity is currently more than 2.6 gigawatts (GW). Within the ENCAVIS Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the institutional investor segment.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as the UN PRI network. ENCAVIS AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been rated "A" level by MSCI ESG Ratings and "Prime" corporate ESG performance by ISS ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies.

