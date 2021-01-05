Corporate News ENCAVIS already connected the second major project in Spain "Talayuela" to the grid on schedule

DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Market launch ENCAVIS AG already connected the second major project in Spain 'Talayuela' to the grid on schedule 05.01.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, January 5, 2021 - SDAX-listed wind and solar park operator Encavis AG (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0006095003, Stock Exchange Initial: ECV), injected the first kilowatt hours (kwh) into the Spanish high voltage grid from "Talayuela", the largest solar park within the portfolio of the Group.

ENCAVIS AG has proven again the reliability of its growth strategy with the on-schedule completion of the major "Talayuela" project with a generation capacity of around 300 megawatts (MWp). Following the already successful grid connection of the major "La Cabrera" project with a generation capacity of around 200 MWp in November last year Spain will become the leader of ENCAVIS Groups' solar park portfolio with a generation capacity of around 500 MW.

"We will profit strongly from the growing market for long-term private power purchase agreements (PPAs) in many other European countries, as in Spain, in the future," explained Dr. Dierk Paskert, CEO of Encavis AG, the decision to locate in Spain, which was made years ago.

"Only from the two Spanish solar parks, we will generate additional subsidy-free sales of more than EUR 36 million this year, as well as additional EBITDA of more than EUR 27 million," Dr. Christoph Husmann, CFO of Encavis AG, reaffirmed the outlook for the current fiscal year 2021.



About ENCAVIS:

ENCAVIS AG (Prime Standard; ISIN: DE0006095003; Stock Exchange Initial: ECV) is a producer of electricity from renewable energies listed on the SDAX of Deutsche Börse AG. As one of the leading independent power producers (IPP), ENCAVIS acquires and operates solar parks and (onshore) wind farms in ten European countries. The sustainable power generation assets generate stable revenues through guaranteed feed-in tariffs (FIT) or long-term power purchase agreements (PPA). The ENCAVIS Group's total generation capacity is currently more than 2.6 gigawatts (GW). Within the ENCAVIS Group, Encavis Asset Management AG specializes in the institutional investor segment.

ENCAVIS is a signatory of the UN Global Compact as well as the UN PRI network. ENCAVIS AG's environmental, social and governance performance has been rated "A" level by MSCI ESG Ratings and "Prime" corporate ESG performance by ISS ESG, two of the world's leading ESG research and rating agencies.

For more information about the company, please visit www.encavis.com

Contact:

ENCAVIS AG

Jörg Peters

Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Tel.: + 49 40 37 85 62 242

E-Mail: joerg.peters@encavis.com

http://www.encavis.comTwitter: https://twitter.com/encavis

05.01.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: ENCAVIS AG Große Elbstraße 59 22767 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 4037 85 62 -0 Fax: +49 4037 85 62 -129 E-mail: info@encavis.com Internet: https://www.encavis.com ISIN: DE0006095003 WKN: 609500 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1158415

End of News DGAP News Service

1158415 05.01.2021