 

Spin Master Completes Acquisition of Rubik's Cube

Acquisition Further Strengthens Position in Games Category

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its intention to acquire Rubik's Brand Ltd, owner of the world-famous Rubik's Cube, on October 27, 2020,  Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or "the Company") (TSX: TOY) today announced it has completed the acquisition. Spin Master will continue the Rubik's brand legacy, with plans for further innovation across the entire Rubik's portfolio and expanded distribution through the Company's global footprint. 

Spin Master has expanded its leading position within the Games category through acquisitions of new titles and innovative partnerships and collaborations. The Rubik's Cube purchase marks Spin Master's 22nd acquisition since the Company was founded in 1994 and 12th since its initial public offering in 2015. Currently, Spin Master is the third largest games company in the United States.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital and games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol, Bakugan, Kinetic Sand, Air Hogs, Hatchimals and GUND, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties.  Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and 10 other television series, which are distributed in more than 160 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca and Sago Mini brands, which combined have more than 25 million monthly active users. With over 1,800 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

