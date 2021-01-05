Spin Master Completes Acquisition of Rubik's Cube

Acquisition Further Strengthens Position in Games Category

TORONTO, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of its intention to acquire Rubik's Brand Ltd, owner of the world-famous Rubik's Cube, on October 27, 2020, Spin Master Corp. ("Spin Master" or "the Company") (TSX: TOY) today announced it has completed the acquisition. Spin Master will continue the Rubik's brand legacy, with plans for further innovation across the entire Rubik's portfolio and expanded distribution through the Company's global footprint.

Spin Master has expanded its leading position within the Games category through acquisitions of new titles and innovative partnerships and collaborations. The Rubik's Cube purchase marks Spin Master's 22nd acquisition since the Company was founded in 1994 and 12th since its initial public offering in 2015. Currently, Spin Master is the third largest games company in the United States.