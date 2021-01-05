fuboTV Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue and Subscriber Growth

“fuboTV’s strong preliminary fourth quarter 2020 results exceeded what was already expected to be a record year for the company, and demonstrate continued consumer excitement for the company's live TV streaming offering,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “In 2021, we will continue to be laser focused on executing our growth strategies, which include continuing to grow advertising revenues, working to implement sports wagering into our product and further establishing fuboTV as a leader in sports and live streaming.”

*Metrics compare the combined company (fuboTV Inc. and FaceBank Group, Inc.) in 2020 to the legacy fuboTV company (“pre-merger fuboTV”) in 2019.

