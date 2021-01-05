 

Smartsheet to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 22:30  |  40   |   |   

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

