Smartsheet to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced that its President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Mader, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on Smartsheet’s investor website https://investors.smartsheet.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.