 

SOLARWINDS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation - SWI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 01:03  |  34   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 5, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE: SWI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between February 24, 2020 through December 15, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of SolarWinds and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-swi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 5, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

SolarWinds and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 13, 2020, Reuters reported that hackers purportedly working for the Russian government had exploited the Company’s monitoring software to access email traffic at the U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments. On December 14, 2020, the Company disclosed that it had “been made aware of a cyberattack that inserted a vulnerability within its Orion monitoring products” and that “the vulnerability was inserted within the Orion products and existed in updates released between March and June 2020” and that it was cooperating with federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies. On this news, the Company’s shares fell $3.93 per share, or 17%, to close at $19.62 per share on December 14, 2020

On December 15, 2020, Reuters reported that security research sources revealed that the Company had been made aware of the vulnerabilities the prior year and that even after being aware that their software had been compromised, the malicious updates were still available for download. On this news, the Company’s shares fell $1.56 per share or 8% to close at $18.06 per share on December 15, 2020.

The case is Bremer v. SolarWinds Corporation, et al., 21-cv-2.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

SolarWinds Corporation Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SOLARWINDS SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation - SWI Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 5, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Takeda Completes Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Cheplapharm
Millendo Therapeutics Provides Pipeline and Business Update
Genentech’s Novel Anti-TIGIT Tiragolumab Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in ...
Aquila Resources Provides Permitting Update for Its Back Forty Project in Michigan
Sensorion Provides an Update on Plans and Progress in the Development of SENS-401 for the ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Ynvisible Welcomes Seda Evis to Advisory Board and to Close Private Placement
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:30 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Investors
05.01.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Investors
05.01.21
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of SolarWinds Corporation (SWI) Investors
05.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
05.01.21
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
04.01.21
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
24.12.20
SolarWinds Releases Updates to Address Vulnerability Related to SUPERNOVA Malware
22.12.20
Diese 3 schlimmen Viren von 2020 werden auch das Anlegerjahr 2021 bestimmen
21.12.20
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating SolarWinds Corporation’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – SWI
20.12.20
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI