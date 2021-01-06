Matinas BioPharma to Present at the ICR Conference 2021

Mr. Jabbour will also host investor meetings during the conference. Investors interested in arranging a virtual meeting with the Company's management during this conference should contact the conference coordinator or brandon.weiner@westwicke.com .

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMER: MTNB), today announced that Jerome D. Jabbour, Chief Executive Officer, has been invited to present a Company overview at the ICR Conference 2021 on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the Company’s presentation will be available on the IR Calendar page of the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.matinasbiopharma.com). A webcast replay will be accessible for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation therapeutics to advance standards of care for patients in areas of significant unmet medical need. Company leadership has a deep history and knowledge of drug development and is supported by a world-class team of scientific advisors.

LYPDISO (MAT9001), the Company’s lead product candidate for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, is a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid-based composition, comprised primarily of EPA and DPA, under development for hypertriglyceridemia. LYPDISO is currently in a second head-to-head comparative study against Vascepa (ENHANCE-IT), with topline data expected in the first quarter of 2021.

In addition, Matinas is developing a portfolio of products based upon its proprietary lipid nanocrystal (LNC) drug delivery platform, which can solve complex challenges relating to the safe and effective delivery of potent medicines, making them orally bioavailable, less toxic, and targeted to cells and tissues.

MAT2203 is an oral, encochleated formulation of the well-known, but highly toxic, antifungal medicine amphotericin B, primarily used to treat serious invasive fungal infections. MAT2203 is currently in a Phase 2 open-label, sequential cohort study (EnACT) in HIV-infected patients with cryptococcal meningitis. EnACT is currently enrolling patients in its second cohort, with the next DSMB evaluation of safety and efficacy data anticipated to occur in the middle of 2021.