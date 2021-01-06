PagerDuty (NYSE:PD), a global leader in digital operations management, today announced that Sean Scott has joined the company as its first Chief Product Officer. Sean will join PagerDuty’s leadership team and report to CEO and Chairperson Jennifer Tejada.

PagerDuty Appoints Sean Scott as Chief Product Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“Sean has built multi-billion dollar, global, product-led growth businesses at Amazon through customer obsessed teams that rapidly innovate at scale,” said Tejada. “As a leader in an estimated $100 billion, nascent Digital Operations market, PagerDuty is addressing the demands from customers to expand our platform to solve real-time challenges across organizations. Sean’s leadership in pioneering outstanding products supports our platform innovation goals to address new use cases, to build seamless and delightful experiences for our users and to expand our leadership in enterprise, devops and beyond.”

Scott brings more than 20 years of experience in the technology industry, the majority of which has been spent at Amazon. His tenure at Amazon began as a technical product manager and he rose through the ranks to become Vice President of Shopping Experience Technology, where he was responsible for Amazon’s home page, product pages, cart, checkout experiences. Most recently Sean was Vice President of Autonomous Delivery, where he started and led the team of robotics, hardware and software experts responsible for developing and operating the e-commerce giant’s first fully-electric delivery system, designed to safely get packages to customers using autonomous delivery devices. Prior to joining Amazon, Scott worked in enterprise software. He began his career at the Department of Defense.

As PagerDuty’s first Chief Product Officer Scott is responsible for PagerDuty’s multi-product digital operations management platform, leading PagerDuty’s product management, product marketing, design, user experience and pricing teams to drive growth and innovation through seamless, fast time to value, user-focused solutions.

“PagerDuty is solving one of the biggest challenges for businesses today - how to rapidly transition to being digital first, without risking customer experience through the change. With more than half of the Fortune 100 already relying on PagerDuty to help them manage their mission-critical digital operations, I am excited about the opportunity to innovate on behalf of customers and to drive PagerDuty’s next stage of growth as the digital operations company behind every great product and brand experience.”

Scott holds bachelor’s degrees in computer science and a MBA from University of Texas at Austin. He was named to The Adweek 50 in 2020 as one of the top execs in marketing, media and tech, is a member of the Advisory Council of the University of Texas at Austin and holds 36 patents.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210106005167/en/