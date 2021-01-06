 

New FedRAMP Survey Finds 45% of Federal Agencies and 52% of State and Local Governments Are Storing Mission-Critical Data in the Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.01.2021, 15:02  |  46   |   |   

Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, and Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today announced the results of a new survey of federal, state, and local government officials about their cloud deployments. The findings reveal a greater understanding of where agencies are in their cloud adoption journey, how they perceive cloud solutions, and whether they are using FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) solutions in their cloud environments.

The overwhelming majority of respondents confirm that they have at least part of their systems and solutions in the cloud. Likewise, more government officials say they have moved citizen and mission data to the cloud, in part due to confidence in FedRAMP. Key findings from the survey include:

  • 91% of federal agency respondents and 93% of state and local respondents said they have all, most, or some systems and solutions in the cloud.
  • 45% of federal and 52% of state and local respondents said their agency currently stores citizen and mission data in the cloud.
  • The vast majority of both federal (95%) and state and local (97%) respondents recognized benefits, beyond adhering to mandates, from moving to a FedRAMP-authorized solution, including long-term cost savings and acceleration to broader cloud adoption.

“It is clear from the results of the survey that government agencies recognize the value of FedRAMP from the security standpoint along with the ability to drive long-term cost-savings and embark on an accelerated cloud adoption strategy,” said Raj Parameswaran, President, U.S Federal Information Technology, Maximus. “Those who have already adopted FedRAMP-authorized cloud services are certainly thinking about how to move and secure more of their enterprise technology in the cloud.”

The survey was conducted in late 2020 by Market Connections, the leading government market research firm for insights that help companies and government agencies make informed, intelligent decisions. Market Connections gathered responses from 500 government technology leaders across federal, state, and local agencies. The survey asked respondents about their intentions to move more of their infrastructure and applications to the cloud, and their awareness and opinions of FedRAMP.

Seite 1 von 3
Maximus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New FedRAMP Survey Finds 45% of Federal Agencies and 52% of State and Local Governments Are Storing Mission-Critical Data in the Cloud Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, and Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today announced the results of a new survey of federal, state, and local government …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Illumina and Helix Collaborate to Assess Prevalence of New SARS-CoV-2 UK Variant (B.1.1.7) in the ...
AT&T Senior Executive Vice President and CFO John Stephens Updates Shareholders
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against QuantumScape Corporation and ...
HempFusion Wellness Inc. Shares Posted for Trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on January 6, 2021 ...
NRG Completes Direct Energy Acquisition Forming Leading Integrated Energy and Home Services Company
Kaman K-1200 K-MAX Helicopter Achieves Brazil Type Certification
Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Genetron Health Announces Exclusive Strategic Partnership with Sino Biopharm Subsidiary for ...
Amazon Launches $2 Billion Housing Equity Fund to Make Over 20,000 Affordable Homes Available for ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.12.20
Maximus Welcomes Dr. Arvenita Washington Cherry as Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
14.12.20
Maximus Honored with MarCom Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Communications