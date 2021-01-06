New FedRAMP Survey Finds 45% of Federal Agencies and 52% of State and Local Governments Are Storing Mission-Critical Data in the Cloud
Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of government services worldwide, and Genesys, the global leader in cloud customer experience and contact center solutions, today announced the results of a new survey of federal, state, and local government officials about their cloud deployments. The findings reveal a greater understanding of where agencies are in their cloud adoption journey, how they perceive cloud solutions, and whether they are using FedRAMP (Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program) solutions in their cloud environments.
The overwhelming majority of respondents confirm that they have at least part of their systems and solutions in the cloud. Likewise, more government officials say they have moved citizen and mission data to the cloud, in part due to confidence in FedRAMP. Key findings from the survey include:
- 91% of federal agency respondents and 93% of state and local respondents said they have all, most, or some systems and solutions in the cloud.
- 45% of federal and 52% of state and local respondents said their agency currently stores citizen and mission data in the cloud.
- The vast majority of both federal (95%) and state and local (97%) respondents recognized benefits, beyond adhering to mandates, from moving to a FedRAMP-authorized solution, including long-term cost savings and acceleration to broader cloud adoption.
“It is clear from the results of the survey that government agencies recognize the value of FedRAMP from the security standpoint along with the ability to drive long-term cost-savings and embark on an accelerated cloud adoption strategy,” said Raj Parameswaran, President, U.S Federal Information Technology, Maximus. “Those who have already adopted FedRAMP-authorized cloud services are certainly thinking about how to move and secure more of their enterprise technology in the cloud.”
The survey was conducted in late 2020 by Market Connections, the leading government market research firm for insights that help companies and government agencies make informed, intelligent decisions. Market Connections gathered responses from 500 government technology leaders across federal, state, and local agencies. The survey asked respondents about their intentions to move more of their infrastructure and applications to the cloud, and their awareness and opinions of FedRAMP.
0 Kommentare