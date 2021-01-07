 

ALLETE subsidiaries secure tax equity funding for two wind sites

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.01.2021, 12:30  |  23   |   |   

Two wholly owned subsidiaries of ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) have secured a total of nearly $350 million in tax equity financing in support of two recently completed wind energy sites.

ALLETE Clean Energy on Dec. 30, 2020, sold Class A passive membership interests in Diamond Spring, LLC to FNBC Leasing Corp., an affiliate of JPM Capital Corp. The Diamond Spring wind site is a 303-megawatt wind facility in southern Oklahoma that sells renewable energy to Walmart, Smithfield Foods and Starbucks through renewable energy sales agreements. It achieved full commercial operation in early December.

ALLETE South Wind also has secured tax equity financing from Bank of America in support of Nobles 2, a 250-megawatt wind facility in southwestern Minnesota. The project is owned by Nobles 2 Power Partners LLC, whose investors include ALLETE South Wind, energy company Tenaska and Bright Canyon Energy. ALLETE South Wind holds a 49 percent equity interest in the Nobles 2 wind site through its position in Nobles 2 Power Partners LLC. The wind site delivers energy to Minnesota Power customers through a 20-year power purchase agreement, and also began commercial operations in early December.

“The successful closing on tax equity financing for these two wind sites signifies investors’ confidence in ALLETE’s sustainability in action strategy. That strategy is guiding us to a sustainable future as we answer the call to transform the nation’s energy landscape,” said ALLETE Chief Financial Officer Robert Adams. “We see strong growth in the renewable energy sector, and we intend to capitalize on our expertise and reputation as one of the nation’s leaders in renewable energy investment to continue to develop clean-energy solutions for our customers. We are grateful to all of our partners and stakeholders that have enabled the development of these successful renewable projects.”

ALLETE Clean Energy acquires, develops and operates clean and renewable energy projects and is well-positioned to drive growth in additional clean-energy sector solutions. ALLETE Clean Energy owns, operates, has in advanced construction and has delivered build-transfer projects totaling more than 1,450 megawatts of nameplate wind capacity across seven states.

ALLETE, Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; and BNI Energy in Bismarck, N.D.; and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com.

ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Allete Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ALLETE subsidiaries secure tax equity funding for two wind sites Two wholly owned subsidiaries of ALLETE (NYSE: ALE) have secured a total of nearly $350 million in tax equity financing in support of two recently completed wind energy sites. ALLETE Clean Energy on Dec. 30, 2020, sold Class A passive membership …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
The Coca-Cola Company Names the Honorable J. Michael Luttig Counselor and Special Advisor
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions [Robotic Assistance Devices] Announces Dealer ...
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Provides an Update on the Galena Complex and Relief Canyon ...
Social Capital Hedosophia III Shareholders Approve Business Combination with Clover Health
Verastem Oncology Appoints Frank Neumann, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
Global Coalition for Adaptive Research, Kazia, and Kintara Announce Commencement of Kazia’s ...
Lightning eMotors Delivers First All-Electric Motorcoach to ABC Companies, Receives Order for 200 ...
European Commission Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna in Europe
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Acorda Therapeutics Announces Completion of One-for-Six Reverse Stock Split
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.12.20
ALLETE Clean Energy Begins Commercial Operations at Diamond Spring Wind Site
16.12.20
Minnesota Power Reaches 50 Percent Renewable Energy Milestone to Lead Minnesota Utilities