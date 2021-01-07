L Brands Reports Holiday 2020 Sales and Provides Fourth Quarter Earnings Guidance

At Bath & Body Works, comparable sales increased 17 percent for the nine weeks ended Jan. 2, 2021, including a comparable sales increase of 5 percent in stores and 64 percent sales growth in the direct channel. The merchandise margin rate for the quarter-to-date period increased significantly.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) reported net sales of $3.836 billion for the nine weeks ended Jan. 2, 2021, compared to net sales of $3.906 billion for the nine weeks ended Jan. 4, 2020. Comparable sales increased 5 percent for the nine weeks ended Jan. 2, 2021, compared to the nine weeks ended Jan. 4, 2020.

At Victoria’s Secret, comparable sales decreased 9 percent for the nine weeks ended Jan. 2, 2021, including a comparable sales decrease of 23 percent in stores and 24 percent sales growth in the direct channel. The merchandise margin rate for the quarter-to-date period increased significantly.

The company currently expects to report fourth quarter earnings per share between $2.70 and $2.80. The company plans to report fourth quarter earnings on Feb. 24, 2021.

Andrew Meslow, Chief Executive Officer of L Brands and Bath & Body Works, said “We are very pleased with our Holiday results, which significantly exceeded our initial expectations, driven by an increase in profitability at both Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret. In this challenging environment, we maintained our focus on customer and associate safety and delivered exceptional execution. Bath & Body Works continues to deliver record results, demonstrating the strength of the brand. The turnaround at Victoria’s Secret also continues to gain momentum, driven by an improved merchandise assortment and focused execution of retail fundamentals and our profit improvement plan.”

Meslow added, “These results would not be possible without the dedication and hard work of all of our associates and partners … in stores, distribution, fulfillment and call centers, home office and the supply chain. We’d like to express our sincere appreciation for their efforts.”

Further commentary on L Brands' Holiday sales results can be found on our website

ABOUT L BRANDS:

L Brands, through Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works, is an international company. The company operates 2,682 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, and its brands are also sold in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide. The company’s products are also available online at www.BathandBodyWorks.com , www.VictoriasSecret.com and https://www.victoriassecret.com/us/pink.

L BRANDS

HOLIDAY 2020

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores and Direct):

November and

December

Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Bath & Body Works1 17% 9% 44% 9% Victoria’s Secret2 (9%) (12%) (1%) (8%) L Brands 5% (3%) 20% (2%)

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results for 2020 exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to our SEC filings for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada and direct sales.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China and direct sales.

Comparable Sales Increase (Decrease) (Stores Only):

November and

December

Year-to-Date 2020 2019 2020 2019 Bath & Body Works1 5% 4% 25% 5% Victoria’s Secret2 (23%) (12%) (17%) (9%) L Brands (7%) (4%) 4% (4%)

NOTE: Stores are excluded from the comparable sales calculation when they have been closed for four consecutive days or more. Therefore, comparable sales results for 2020 exclude periods of time that stores were closed for four consecutive days or more as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Refer to our SEC filings for further discussion regarding our comparable sales calculation.

1 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S. and Canada.

2 – Results include company-operated stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. (pre-joint venture) and Greater China.

Total Company-Operated Stores:

Stores at

2/1/20

Opened

Closed Transferred to

joint venture Stores at

1/2/21 Bath & Body Works 1,637 26 (19) - 1,644 Bath & Body Works Canada 102 1 - - 103 Total Bath and Body Works 1,739 27 (19) - 1,747 Victoria's Secret 909 19 (223) - 705 PINK 144 2 (3) - 143 Victoria's Secret Canada 33 - (10) - 23 PINK Canada 5 - (3) - 2 Victoria’s Secret U.K./Ireland 21 - - (21) - PINK U.K. 5 - - (5) - Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Accessories 41 1 (6) - 36 Victoria’s Secret Greater China 23 4 (1) - 26 Total Victoria's Secret 1,181 26 (246) (26) 935 Total L Brands 2,920 53 (265) (26) 2,682



