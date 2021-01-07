American Water and American Water Charitable Foundation Donate $29,000 to Camden, NJ Organizations

“As with many underserved communities, hunger and food insecurity remain a top priority, with an overwhelming need for support, particularly during the recent holiday season and continuing impacts of COVID-19,” said Carrie Williams, president, American Water Charitable Foundation. “During this past year, Cathedral Kitchen adapted and expanded their services to meet the needs of the community, providing nutritious meals and services to those in need. We are grateful for their ability to provide this essential service and proud to support their efforts.”

Cathedral Kitchen, the largest emergency food provider in Camden, serves hot meals, provides social services support and personal care items to local residents every year. Utilizing Cathedral Kitchen’s impactful food service programs, the American Water Charitable Foundation will help to provide 25,000 meals to those facing hunger insecurities.

“This donation from American Water will be instrumental in helping Cathedral Kitchen continue to provide meals to individuals and families struggling with food insecurity in the Camden community. Now, more than ever before, the services we provide are needed. The unemployment rate in Camden before the pandemic was around 7%; now it is almost tripled to 20%,” said Carrie Kitchen-Santiago, executive director, Cathedral Kitchen. “We expect food insecurity in our community and throughout the country to increase as the economy continues to be severely impacted by the pandemic. We are grateful to the American Water Charitable Foundation, American Water and their employees for their continued support and concern for our meal guests and the community. This generous gift will support our efforts to help those hardest hit by the pandemic in our community.”