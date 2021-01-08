 

ABM Industries to Participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABM (NYSE: ABM), a leading provider of facility solutions, announced today that the Company will participate in the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

The Company's discussion is scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed at the ‘Investors’ section of the Company’s website, located at www.abm.com. An archive will also be available on the ABM website for 90 days.

ABOUT ABM

ABM (NYSE: ABM) is a leading provider of facility solutions with revenues of approximately $6.0 billion and more than 100,000 employees in 350+ offices throughout the United States and various international locations. ABM’s comprehensive capabilities include janitorial, electrical & lighting, energy solutions, facilities engineering, HVAC & mechanical, landscape & turf, mission critical solutions and parking, provided through stand-alone or integrated solutions. ABM provides custom facility solutions in urban, suburban and rural areas to properties of all sizes - from schools and commercial buildings to hospitals, data centers, manufacturing plants and airports. ABM Industries Incorporated, which operates through its subsidiaries, was founded in 1909. For more information, visit www.abm.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations & Treasury:
Susie A. Kim
(212) 297-9721
susie.kim@abm.com

 


Disclaimer

