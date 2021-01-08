 

Sage wins Best Feature Set and Usability awards from TrustRadius for Sage Intacct cloud financial management system

ATLANTA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the market leader in cloud business management solutions, today announced TrustRadius has recognized Sage Intacct with two 2021 “Best Of” Awards for Best Feature Set and Best Usability. These new attribute-focused awards, based on user review scores, recognize solutions whose core strengths best match what buyers are looking for in 2021.

In the awards for Best of Finance Software, the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system earned First Place in the Accounting category for both the Feature Set and Usability attribute segments. To win, each nominated organization had to receive at least 10 TrustRadius reviews in the past year that featured a specific mention of their product’s customer support, feature set, or usability. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of what percentage of positive responses they earned this year.

“We are excited to announce our first-ever ‘Best of’ Award winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “Let’s face it: not all products are created equal, and neither are all technology buyers. That’s why at TrustRadius we’re always looking for new ways to help buyers make great decisions. By highlighting products that come with outstanding attributes like customer service, feature sets, and usability, we can help more buyers navigate to products that will meet their unique needs.”

“We understand the needs of our customers because our system is built by accounting and finance professionals that have walked in their shoes,” said Dan Miller, Sage’s SVP of Product for Sage Intacct. “Our cloud accounting and financial management solution delivers a depth of financial capabilities you won’t find in a traditional software suite. It’s more flexible, too—adapting easily to the way users need and want to do business. This is how we make finance teams more insightful and productive, and how we help companies thrive.”

TrustRadius has been issuing Top Rated awards across hundreds of business technology categories for several years. Based solely on user satisfaction ratings, the Top Rated award is an indication of overall customer advocacy. These new awards provide a way to not only showcase customer satisfaction, but also demonstrate why customers are so satisfied with a particular product.

Read more about the Best of Finance Software 2021 award winners in this blog from TrustRadius. In addition, see why customers love Sage Intacct in the more than 1150 ratings and reviews of Sage Intacct on TrustRadius.

Media contact:
Peter Olson
peter.olson@sage.com
408-878-0951

About Sage
Sage is the global market leader for technology that provides small and medium businesses with the visibility, flexibility and efficiency to manage finances, operations and people. With our partners, Sage is trusted by millions of customers worldwide to deliver the best cloud technology and support. Our years of experience mean that our colleagues and partners understand how to serve our customers and communities through the good, and more challenging times. We are here to help, with practical advice, solutions, expertise and insight. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ or www.sageintacct.com.

About TrustRadius
TrustRadius helps technology buyers make better decisions and helps vendors tell their unique story, improve conversion, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights.  Each month over 1 million B2B technology buyers, over 50% from large enterprises, use verified reviews and ratings on TrustRadius.com to make informed purchasing decisions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners and Next Coast Ventures.


