 

Roche launches two digital pathology image analysis algorithms for precision patient diagnosis in breast cancer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.01.2021, 07:03  |  63   |   |   

  • uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath Dual ISH image analysis aid pathologists in providing faster, more accurate patient diagnoses in breast cancer
  • In combination with the VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner and Roche uPath enterprise software, the new algorithms provide innovative digital pathology solutions to advance personalised healthcare 
  • Nearly 2.1 million new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed worldwide each year. About 15 to 20 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer are HER2 positive

Basel, 11 January 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced the CE-IVD launch of its automated digital pathology algorithms, uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath Dual ISH image analysis for breast cancer to help determine the best treatment strategy for each patient. The image analysis algorithms use artificial intelligence to support pathologists in making faster, more accurate patient diagnoses in breast cancer.

A mutation in the HER2 gene, which occurs in as many as 20 percent of the 2.1 million cases of breast cancer diagnosed globally each year, is responsible for aggressive growth in some patients. Identifying this mutation is important in determining which patients may benefit from targeted treatment.1,2

“About 15 to 20 percent of women diagnosed with breast cancer are HER2 positive, which makes fast and accurate diagnosis critical,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “Roche is continuing to innovate in HER2 diagnostics by providing precise information through image analysis algorithms for pathology decision support.”

uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis for breast cancer helps pathologists to quickly determine whether tumors are positive for the HER2 biomarker, highlighting positively stained tumor cell membranes with a clear visual overlay for easy reference. uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis for breast cancer assists the pathologist in the determination of HER2 gene amplification. A heatmap is provided to guide pathologists to areas of interest where the algorithm can identify cells to inform the determination of a treatment strategy.

Validated on the VENTANA HER2 (4B5) assay and the VENTANA HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail, the algorithms are ready-to-use and integrated within the Roche uPath enterprise software. The uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath HER2 Dual ISH image analysis algorithms for breast cancer expand Roche’s digital pathology portfolio to empower precision diagnosis. Roche is continuing to innovate in HER2 diagnostics through image analysis algorithms that provide an actionable assessment of scanned slide images that are objective and reproducible.

Seite 1 von 4
Roche Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Roche launches two digital pathology image analysis algorithms for precision patient diagnosis in breast cancer uPath HER2 (4B5) image analysis and uPath Dual ISH image analysis aid pathologists in providing faster, more accurate patient diagnoses in breast cancerIn combination with the VENTANA DP 200 slide scanner and Roche uPath enterprise software, the new …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces the Kick-Off of its Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium, The Largest ...
Bitfarms Announces Second CAD$20.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors
Monument Enters into Agreement for Sale of Mengapur Project in Malaysia
Single Dose of Rexlemestrocel-L Provides Substantial and Durable Reduction in Heart Attacks, ...
Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Virtual Investor Conference
Chi-Med and Inmagene Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop and Commercialize Portfolio of Drug ...
SAGA PURE – RESOLUTION TO INCREASE THE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE IN CONNECTION WITH SUBSEQUENT ...
Exagen Inc. Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Testing Results
HP at CES 2021: The Future of PC Innovation is Now
Dyne Therapeutics Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Program Achieves Robust RNA Knock Down of Toxic Human ...
Titel
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Medigene to Take Part in Cell Therapy Panel at the LifeSci Partners 10th Annual Healthcare ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Daten zu neuartigem mRNA-Impfstoffansatz gegen Autoimmunkrankheiten in ...
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Plug Power and South Korean SK Group to Form a Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Economy ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
3D Systems Completes Sale of Cimatron and GibbsCAM Businesses and Provides Preliminary Financial ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
Roche’s Xofluza approved by the European Commission for the treatment of influenza, the first new influenza antiviral for patients in almost 20 years
09.01.21
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 01/21(1) 
08.01.21
MORGAN STANLEY stuft ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
08.01.21
Warum Healthcare aktuell fernab vom BioNTech-Hype ins Depot sollte
08.01.21
BERENBERG belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Hold'
07.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Neutral'
05.01.21
Genentech’s Novel Anti-TIGIT Tiragolumab Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Combination With Tecentriq for PD-L1-High Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
05.01.21
Roche’s novel anti-TIGIT tiragolumab granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in combination with Tecentriq for PD-L1-high non-small cell lung cancer
04.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Roche auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 345 Franken
04.01.21
BERNSTEIN RESEARCH belässt ROCHE HOLDINGS AG auf 'Outperform'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
280
Roche - Pharma mit Dividende
23.05.20
5
Corona-Aktien: Wettlauf um Gegenmittel, Impfstoffe und Schnelltests: Wer macht das Rennen und seine
26.04.20
4
Kampf gegen Corona rentiert sich : Roche feuert bei Virusforschung aus allen Rohren