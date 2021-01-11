Orchard Therapeutics Announces 2021 Corporate Priorities Supporting the Build-out of its Commercial Business in Hematopoietic Stem Cell (HSC) Gene Therapy and Expansion of its Clinical Applications

Filing Strategy for OTL-200 Biologics License Application (BLA) in MLD in the U.S. to be Communicated by Mid-2021 Following Additional Regulatory Interactions

Preparations on Track for First Half 2021 Commercial Launch of Libmeldy (OTL-200), the First Approved Product for Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD) in the EU

Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) Filing for OTL-103 in Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome (WAS) on Track for Year End 2021 in the EU; Followed by BLA Filing in 2022 in the U.S.

New Clinical Data for OTL-203 (for MPS-I) and OTL-201 (for MPS-IIIA) Accepted for Oral Presentation at February 2021 WORLD Symposium; Preclinical Data from Research Programs in Larger Indications Expected in 2021

$192M in Cash and Investments to Support Strategic Execution into the First Half of 2022

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today outlined the company’s 2021 strategic priorities in advance of its attendance at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. These priorities support the company’s plan of building a successful commercial business in HSC gene therapy and advancing its portfolio of investigational medicines for high-value, high-need indications.

“In a year that challenged how we live and work, I’m extremely proud of Orchard’s achievements in 2020,” said Bobby Gaspar, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, Orchard Therapeutics. “Our accomplishments were a direct result of the drive and innovation that fuels our commitment to bring our potentially life-saving HSC therapies to patients, including Libmeldy, which is the first product approved for the treatment of eligible patients with early-onset MLD in the EU. With the HSC approach to gene therapy as our scientific foundation, we are focused on the capabilities that can deliver our therapies on a global commercial scale and support our ability to also treat larger indications over time. It has been a privilege to be a pioneer in changing the way medicine is practiced in these conditions, and we look forward to another year of continued execution and scientific progress.”