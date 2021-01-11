BOTS INC INCREASES INITIATIVES IN THE EMERGING DECENTRALIZED FINANCE (DEFI) SECTOR
ANNOUNCING NEW UPDATES TO FIRST BITCOIN (COIN:BIT) AS A DEFI TOKEN; ADDS TO ETHEREUM BLOCKCHAIN, UNISWAP WITH SAKING
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation, blockchain and manufacturing industry announced today that it has decided not to finalize repurposing FIRST BITCOIN (COIN:BIT), into the name to “Basic Income Token” while retaining “BIT” as the digital currency’s symbol. We are awaiting CoinMarketCap and Coingecko’s recognition of the new markets based on adding Ethereum as an alternative way to own BIT. While First Bitcoin was the first to develop a coin utilizing the symbol BIT, others have sprung up using this same symbol, therefore readers of this news should be careful to avoid any confusion by matching the name “First Bitcoin” with the symbol.
First Bitcoin was designed by First Bitcoin Capital Corp (OTC:BITCF) to provide individuals and communities access to a cryptocurrency that enables a savings program, micro-payments, and to earn interest or stake their BIT holdings utilizing the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocols. Initially, we only provided a limited amount of staking via Proof of Stake (POS) mining to enhance mining merely by keeping holders’ bit wallets opened to earn more coins. We have now upgraded staking by adding an Ethereum Dapp that allows holders of BIT to deposit their coins via website to earn greater interest utilizing the Ethereum blockchain increasing earnings up to .18% per day without the need to mine. This new approach will not stop holders from POS mining in the original blockchain. Owners of BIT on the First Bitcoin Blockchain now have greater access to BIT through the Ethereum based Uniswap decentralized apparatus and are invited to contact us for instructions to convert their original BIT into the Ethereum based BIT. BOTS, Inc now owns the majority of all mined BIT on both blockchains. The new BIT Ethereum tokens were generated only for the purpose of swapping out of the original BIT and not to add to the total supply and can be swapped back to the original coins as well.
