ANNOUNCING NEW UPDATES TO FIRST BITCOIN (COIN:BIT) AS A DEFI TOKEN; ADDS TO ETHEREUM BLOCKCHAIN, UNISWAP WITH SAKING

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation, blockchain and manufacturing industry announced today that it has decided not to finalize repurposing FIRST BITCOIN (COIN:BIT), into the name to “Basic Income Token” while retaining “BIT” as the digital currency’s symbol. We are awaiting CoinMarketCap and Coingecko’s recognition of the new markets based on adding Ethereum as an alternative way to own BIT. While First Bitcoin was the first to develop a coin utilizing the symbol BIT, others have sprung up using this same symbol, therefore readers of this news should be careful to avoid any confusion by matching the name “First Bitcoin” with the symbol.