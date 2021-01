MKS Instruments Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. A conference call with management will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 212-6076 for domestic callers and (707) 287-9331 for international callers, and an operator will connect you. Participants will need to provide the operator with the Conference ID of 6863387, which has been reserved for this call. Participants are asked to dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the company’s website at www.mksinst.com.



