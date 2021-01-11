Half-year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement
Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:
- 404,247 shares
- Euro 1,854,919.91
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At June 30, 2020, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 480,722 shares
- Euro 1,288,675.93
In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 are presented below:
|
|
Number of transactions
|
Number of shares
|
Amount in euros
|
Purchases
|
4,701
|
2,552,280
|
15,153,528.70
|
Sales
|
4,870
|
2,628,575
|
15,719,882.80
French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210111005794/en/Mercialys Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare