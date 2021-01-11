 

Half-year Review of Mercialys’ Liquidity Agreement

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:

  • 404,247 shares
  • Euro 1,854,919.91

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

  • 345,930 shares
  • Euro 2,389,808.95

At June 30, 2020, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

  • 480,722 shares
  • Euro 1,288,675.93

In addition, the total transactions carried out between July 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020 are presented below:

 

Number of transactions

Number of shares

Amount in euros

Purchases

4,701

2,552,280

15,153,528.70

Sales

4,870

2,628,575

15,719,882.80

 French limited company (société anonyme) with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office: 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre,
75002 Paris, France
Paris trade and companies register: 424 064 707

Disclaimer

