Anoto publishes reviewed interim report for the period July–September 2020 with a clarification from the Company’s CEO

Stockholm, January 11, 2021 – On November 30, 2020, Anoto Group AB (publ) (“Anoto” or the “Company”) published its interim report for the period July–September 2020. The Company today publishes a reviewed interim report for the same period. The review has not resulted in any adjustments to the financial numbers published on November 30, 2020. The reason for the delay in publishing the reviewed interim report is that supplementary material has been audited. The reviewed interim report can be downloaded on the Company’s website: https://www.anoto.com/investors/reports/.



“The auditor’s opinion refers to the Company’s liquidity situation. In relation to this, I want to make certain clarifications. Anoto did not have liquidity concerns as of September 30, 2020, which is the last date of the reporting period, in part because the Company successfully carried out a directed rights issue to Soltworks Co. Ltd. on September 21, 2020. The liquidity concern referred to by the auditor was a temporary liquidity issue per November 30, 2020, which partly was caused by the Company’s move of its manufacturing facility in South Korea to a new manufacturing facility in Mexico. Furthermore, I want to draw the readers’ attention to the fact that the Company have addressed the situation in an adequate way by attracting additional investments from Vaba Co. Ltd. and Rothesay Limited shortly after November 30, 2020”, says Joonhee Won, CEO of Anoto.