 

Resiliency Technologies & TechXtend Announce National Partnership

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 13:00  |  21   |   |   

The IT solutions provider becomes exclusive Master Reseller/Distributor for Sharpen Up Schools Mental Health Solution

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechXtend, Inc., A subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ: WSTG), a leading education solutions provider that focuses on a core portfolio of impact technologies in the areas of assistive technology, social & emotional; learning, school safety, STEM and other educational hardware and software products, announced today their partnership with Resiliency Technologies, Inc. Under this agreement, TechXtend has been named the exclusive North American Distributor for their Sharpen Up Schools Solution.

Resiliency Technologies, Inc. improves behavioral health outcomes for communities through its comprehensive service called Sharpen. Sharpen was developed after 15 years working in community health to connect trauma-informed, evidence-based resiliency and prevention models to more schools.

“I’m excited to announce this partnership with Resiliency Technologies,” said Kevin Askew, Vice President and General Manager of TechXtend. “This partnership gives us the opportunity to execute on a strategy of opening up channels to market for their Sharpen Up Schools Mental Health portfolio in North America. I sincerely thank Robyn, Tim and the entire team for their confidence in TechXtend as we embark on this journey to positively impact the lives of school staff, students and their families.”

“We are grateful to Kevin and the entire team at TechXtend for this partnership and for their commitment and passion toward connecting our gold-standard technology to more communities,” said Robyn Hussa Farrell, CEO of Resiliency Technologies. “The firm’s legacy of excellence in customer service is directly in line with our values and we know it makes all of the difference in improving confidence and safety in managing mental health challenges that all school districts are facing. Kevin and his team are top notch.”

About TechXtend 
TechXtend is a leading IT solutions provider. Our education division is focused on technology that empowers, impacts and protects. Our core portfolio is built on a range of impact technologies that make a difference in people’s lives. Our solutions address and help solve issues in the areas of Safety & Security, Social & Emotional Learning, Mental Health, Curriculum Development, Assistive Technology and STEM. TechXtend is a subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). For additional information, visit http://www.techxtend.com, or call +1.800.599.4388, or +1.732.389.8950. In Canada, call +1.888.423.2700. Follow us on Twitter (@TechXtendEDU), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Sharpen
Sharpen is a cloud-based, HIPAA and FERPA compliant platform that improves behavioral health outcomes for communities using evidence-based practices. Our company has collaborated with over 200 researchers and clinical experts to create our one-stop mental health resource.

The Sharpen system enables communities to deploy affordable, branded mobile applications that include a trusted library of social-emotional and mental health content. Sharpen apps are easily branded by zip code or region and our extensive and growing content library is both wide and deep. The flexible service includes a number of social communication features that can be turned on in the application and are designed to support and engage the user community. These private social communication tools are moderated by brand administrators or community partners.

Media Contact (TechXtend, Inc.)
Media Relations
media@waysidetechnology.com

Media Contact (Resiliency Technologies, Inc.)
Media Relations
media@sharpenminds.com

TechXtend, Inc. is a registered trademark of TechXtend in the US and other countries. All other company names or product names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.


