 

The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here

FN Media Group Presents Oilprice.com Market Commentary

LONDON, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There's a breaking energy story that could potentially be a repeat of Texas' multi billion dollar Midland Basin…A basin that has been producing since the 1930s and won't reach peak production until 2035 at a phenomenal 3.8 million boe/d …  Mentioned in today's commentary includes: British Petroleum (NYSE: BP), ConocoPhillips Company (NYSE: COP), Petrobras (NYSE: PBR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), CNOOC Limited (NYSE: CEO).

The most trusted name in natural resource assessments—Wood Mackenzie--says this new discovery is analogous not just to the giant Midland, with a development value of $540 million, but to two other world-class basins.  In fact, it could become the biggest oil story of 2021… And the oil and gas rights to the ENTIRE Basin is owned by one small under the radar oil company that is quickly making waves amongst investors called Reconnaissance Energy Africa (RECO.V, RECAF)

One of the key men behind what could end up being the onshore exploration play of the decade, former Navy Force Yeoman Dan Jarvie, once searched the depths of the Pacific for submarines...But today he is one of the most respected petroleum geochemists in the world…And what he is uncovering could change the entire African energy sector.

This might soon become the largest oil play in the last 20-30 years...A 6,000-foot-thick Permian basin that could prove up 120 billion barrels of high-quality oil and gas in place

The full exclusive story on Reconnaissance Energy Africa (RECO.V, RECAF) is below and make sure you are at least aware of it before the first 3 drill results make front page news...

A MAJOR NEW PERMIAN DISCOVERY IN 2021?

During the Permian era there was only one continent…And the earth's vast ocean was teeming with marine plants and animals.

This organic matter fell to the bottom of the sea... and over time turned in to high-quality thick oil. The world's most famous Permian formations are currently in the US.

In fact, a little over a year ago, Texas' Permian basin had become the top producer in the world, outdoing even the best the Saudis had to offer. The Permian basin is a 250-mile-wide, 300-mile-long sedimentary basin housing the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin and the Central Basin Platform across Texas and New Mexico.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
3 Dinge, die man beim Öl im Jahr 2021 beachten sollte
22.12.20
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Oil Discovery in the Norwegian Sea
21.12.20
ConocoPhillips Announces Results of Early Participation in Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations and Amendment to Exchange Offers
18.12.20
ROUNDUP/ADAC: Billigstes Tankjahr seit E10-Einführung
17.12.20
ConocoPhillips to Hold Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, Feb. 2

