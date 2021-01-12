Avaya Expanding AI-powered Contact Center Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience, Participating with AWS Contact Center Intelligence

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced an expansion of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience capabilities for Avaya OneCloudTM CCaaS customers, through an extended relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS). As an AWS Partner offering AWS Contact Center Intelligence (CCI) solutions, Avaya can enable customers to leverage AWS AI Services and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to drive more rewarding customer and employee experiences across both voice and digital channels through natural, conversation-driven interactions powered by AI and ML.

Avaya’s integration with AWS CCI strengthens its portfolio of contact center solutions delivering enhanced customer engagement through better, faster, and more relevant insights and actions, building brand preference while also improving operational efficiency. Avaya OneCloud CCaaS customers can benefit from AWS ML-powered intelligence to improve self-service, analyze calls in real time to assist agents, and learn from each contact center interaction with post-call analytics, giving customers and customer-facing employees better, faster, and more rewarding interactions.