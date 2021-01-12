 

fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.01.2021, 15:00  |  28   |   |   

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has executed a binding letter of intent to acquire sports betting and interactive gaming company Vigtory, and expects to launch a sportsbook before the end of the year.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is subject to the execution of a definitive acquisition agreement and the satisfaction of certain closing conditions. The acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021.

fuboTV intends to leverage Vigtory’s sportsbook platform and digital gaming assets, and its consumer-driven betting technology, to develop a frictionless betting experience for fubo’s customers. Additionally, Vigtory has been in discussions for market access agreements in the eastern part of the United States and currently has a deal secured in Iowa through Casino Queen.

Vigtory was founded in 2019 by Sam Rattner and backed by SeventySix Capital. Rattner is a digital sports entrepreneur who is noted for developing and integrating sports betting content and technology with robust consumer experiences. Rattner previously founded Engine Sports, a back-testing engine allowing retail sports bettors the ability to build algorithmic betting strategies within an interactive experience. Scott Butera, who was the president of interactive gaming at MGM Resorts International and was instrumental in launching BetMGM, joined Vigtory as Rattner’s co-CEO in 2020. Prior to MGM, Butera was commissioner of the Arena Football League and held C-suite leadership positions at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Tropicana Entertainment, Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino and Trump Entertainment, among other gaming businesses.

Under the proposed acquisition, both Butera and Rattner will join fuboTV’s gaming division as president and COO, respectively.

Additionally, fuboTV announced today more details of its online wagering strategy, further positioning itself to enter what Zion Market Research estimates will become a $155 billion industry by 2024. Through its December 2020 acquisition of Balto Sports and its content automation software, fuboTV intends to launch a free to play gaming experience this summer. Free to play gaming, which will be available to all consumers whether or not they are fuboTV subscribers, will first launch in a standalone app and later be integrated directly into the fuboTV user experience. By leveraging the Vigtory and Balto acquisitions, fuboTV intends to launch a sportsbook app where consumers can see current betting lines, place a variety of wagers, cash in their winnings and much more across sports they love. Finally, the company expects to integrate the sportsbook into fuboTV’s live TV streaming platform for a seamless viewing and wagering experience.

Seite 1 von 4
FuboTV Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

fuboTV Accelerates Development of Sportsbook fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today it has executed a binding letter of intent to acquire sports betting and interactive gaming company Vigtory, and expects to launch a sportsbook before the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Lemonade Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
CES 2021: Intel Announces Four New Processor Families
As part of the step plan enabling the implementation of its financial restructuring, extension of ...
CES 2021: Mobileye Innovation Will Bring AVs to Everyone, Everywhere
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation Announces Commercial Production at Relief Canyon
New Bioinformatics Solution Powers Multi-Omics Discovery at Massive Scale
NETGEAR Debuts WiFi 6E With New Nighthawk RAXE500 Tri-band WiFi Router
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Announces Exclusive Licensing Agreement for GIAPREZA (Angiotensin ...
Illumina Announces New and Expanded Oncology Partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, ...
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Fujitsu Limited Signs $8 Million Contract as Palantir Foundry Customer and Becomes First ...
U.S. FDA Lists Applied DNA’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit as 1 of Only 2 EUA-Authorized Tests Able to ...
Roblox Announces Anticipated Direct Listing
Europcar Mobility Group: Approval of the Draft Accelerated Financial Safeguard Plan by the Financial Creditors’ Committee ...
SRPT EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. – ...
Revance Provides Corporate Update and Anticipated Milestones for 2021
Energous and American Equus Announce World’s First Wirelessly Charged Equine Health Tracking ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against fuboTV Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
07.01.21
2.000 € zur Hand? Hier sind 3 Aktien, mit denen du sie 2021 verdoppeln könntest
05.01.21
fuboTV Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2020 Revenue and Subscriber Growth
04.01.21
fuboTV to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 12, 2021
22.12.20
Peloton, T-Mobile US, FuboTV, Apple, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Palantir, Pinterest - US-Markt
15.12.20
fuboTV Now Available in Market on VIDAA Smart OS

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.12.20
39
fuboTV Inc - Streaming-Plattform für Sportübertragungen