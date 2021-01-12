 

Pennexx Has Completed an Agreement Estimated to Bring the Company Millions in Revenues Over the Course of Its Three-Year Term

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.01.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

Philadelphia, PA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx has Completed an Agreement estimated to bring the company millions in revenues over its three-year course. Pennexx's Your Social Offers (YSO) Apps are being bundled with multiple electronic devices of a market-leading OEM.  Pennexx started receiving revenues for the agreement in the fourth quarter of 2020.  In addition to revenues, the Agreement gives them access to over a million users to add to its platform.

Pennexx will be paid a royalty for each device on which the Mobile App is bundled. Each device's user will be set up on the appropriate platform App, and those users can be rewarded through Your Social Offers (YSO) by getting discounts, rewards, and funds directly to the new YSO Master Card.

This agreement should generate $.03 to $.04 in revenue per share, and the actual cost to the company to support the app is minimal.  Expectations are that the EPS could be $.01 to $.02 stemming from this agreement alone.

Forbes estimates (https://finance.yahoo.com/news/pennexx-releases-quarterly-report-showi ...) that each user on a digital platform is worth $120. Extending that out, each million users could be valued at 120 million dollars.

Mr. Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx, said, "This deal represents a tremendous inroad to our platform going out to users and the company generating revenue. We anticipate more deals like this to be in the company's future."

As these users sign up on their new devices, YSO will continue to grow. Pennexx will earn more money through subscription fees, per use charges, and transactional fees. Those additional users will make signing contracts with new customers easier.

For More Information

Pennexx will do their best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato, Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet and Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito.

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US): Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, BitGift, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, you may also visit our website at https://yoursocialoffers.com or https://pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. Please follow us on Twitter @Pennexx.


