 

Crawford & Company Announces New Business Line Organizational Structure

Company realigns organization to meet the changing needs of the market and clients

ATLANTA, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, today announced a new business line organizational structure, effective January 1, 2021, in support of its purpose, growth strategy and envisioned future. The new structure aligns the company to three macro businesses Loss Adjusting, Third Party Administration (TPA) and Platform Solutions and positions Crawford to continue leading the industry in innovation, service quality and expertise.

Andrew Bart assumes the new role of president, Loss Adjusting, International and Pat Van Bakel assumes the role of president, Loss Adjusting, North America, in addition to his current position as president of Crawford Canada. Mike Jones now leads the international TPA: Broadspire business as president, and Mike Hoberman assumes the role of president TPA: Broadspire, North America upon the retirement of Neil Lentine on February 5, 2021. Larry Thomas, now leads the newly created Platform Solutions as its global president.

Crawford’s Platform Solutions global service line is comprised of unique offerings with considerable growth potential. These businesses (which include Contractor Connection and the network businesses of WeGoLook, Simply Crawford, Crawford Workforce Advantage and U.S. Catastrophe Services) provide digitally enabled solutions that enhance quality and efficiency, in addition to creating compelling claims outcomes for our clients and their policyholders. It will leverage the company’s expertise, superior customer service and digital capabilities, making Crawford the embedded partner of choice for our clients.

Additional company leadership appointments under the new business structure include Ken Tolson, who assumes the role of global president of the networks business unit within the Platform Solutions global service line, and Charlotte von Krogh, who assumes the role of president, Crawford Europe. Each of these internal promotions showcase the exceptional depth of talent at Crawford and support the goal of making most of our hires from within the company.

“At Crawford, we are in a relentless pursuit for service excellence that stems from our legacy, purpose and values. This new structure enables us to deliver the full breadth of our capabilities to clients anywhere in the world. Additionally, it helps us deliver on our strategic pillars of quality that sets the industry benchmark, expertise that is deep and eminent, and digital that simplifies,” commented Crawford CEO Rohit Verma.

“This new structure puts our clients at the center of everything that we do and demonstrates our thoughtful and ongoing approach to succession planning. It also creates a culture of empowerment and a growth mindset as we continue to pursue our purpose of restoring and enhancing lives, businesses and communities,” added Crawford president Joseph Blanco.

About Crawford
Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD‐A and CRD‐B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

