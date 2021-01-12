Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

ALLIANCE TRUST PLC At the close of business Monday 11 January 2021:

- excluding income, 975.6p

- including income, 975.8p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 960.5p

- including income, 960.7p

