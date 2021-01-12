NVIDIA Introduces GeForce RTX 3060, Next Generation of the World’s Most Popular GPU

With its efficient, high-performance architecture and the second generation of NVIDIA RTX, the RTX 3060 brings amazing hardware ray-tracing capabilities and support for NVIDIA DLSS and other technologies, and is priced at $329.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced that it is bringing the NVIDIA Ampere architecture to millions more PC gamers with the new GeForce RTX 3060 GPU.

NVIDIA’s 60-class GPUs have traditionally been the single most popular cards for gamers on Steam, with the GTX 1060 long at the top of the GPU gaming charts since its introduction in 2016. An estimated 90 percent of GeForce gamers currently play with a GTX-class GPU.

“There’s unstoppable momentum behind ray tracing, which has quickly redefined the new standard of gaming,” said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “The NVIDIA Ampere architecture has been our fastest-selling ever, and the RTX 3060 brings the strengths of the RTX 30 Series to millions more gamers everywhere.”

With newer gaming titles come bigger worlds with cinematic graphics and real-time ray tracing — these are gaming workloads that only RTX-powered platforms are suited to handle. The GeForce RTX 3060 has twice the raster performance and 10x the ray-tracing performance of the GTX 1060, making it a formidable upgrade opportunity and the foundation of a gaming PC platform powerful enough to handle cutting-edge titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Fortnite with RTX On at 60 frames per second.

The RTX 3060’s key specifications include:

13 shader-TFLOPs

25 RT-TFLOPs for ray tracing

101 tensor-TFLOPs to power NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling)

192-bit memory interface

12GB of GDDR6 memory



Resizable BAR will be supported on the GeForce RTX 30 Series starting with the RTX 3060. When combined with a compatible motherboard, this advanced PCI Express technology enables all of the GPU memory to be accessed by the CPU at once, providing a performance boost in many games.

Like all RTX 30 Series GPUs, the RTX 3060 supports the trifecta of GeForce gaming innovations: NVIDIA DLSS , NVIDIA Reflex and NVIDIA Broadcast, which accelerate performance and enhance image quality. Together with real-time ray tracing, these technologies are the foundation of the GeForce gaming platform, which brings unparalleled performance and features to games and gamers everywhere.