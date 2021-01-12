RLI Fourth Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that it will release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings after market close on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter results on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 10 a.m. CST. This call is being webcast by NASDAQ OMX and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2scgys4w.